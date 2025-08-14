Letter to Director Patel from Martin Armstrong. This is pretty important I recommend you read it.

PDF of the original

Dear Director Patel;

My name is Martin Armstrong. I am writing this letter because this concerns the

immediate question of foreign policy and national security regarding Russia

and Putin and the involvement of James Comey and the Deep State. This was

the entire motive behind Hillary’s Russiagate. I believe Comey knew the plot to

seize Russia based on my case. I have assisted the Reagan Administration and

testified before the House Ways & Means Committee. I have tried to help my

country but the Deep State I believe blocks any attempt to expose the truth. I

am the longest person ever held in Civil Contempt for 7 years with no charges

on a statue that limits civil contempt to a maximum of 18 months (28 USC

§1826), with no order. I was release only when the Supreme Court was taking

my case. This has all been to cover up that I refused to participate:

(1) to invest $10 billion into Hermitage Capital Management, which was an

attempted regime change of Russia blackmailing former President Yeltsin with

a money laundering case using the Bank of New York in 1998. They were

attempting to force Yeltsin to step down and appoint their puppet, Boris

Berezovsky. Simultaneously, the old communists filed an impeachment motion

against Yeltsin in an attempt to resurrect the Soviet Union. Yeltsin then turned to

Putin who was neither a communist nor an oligarch.2

(2) I developed the first AI computer back in the 1980s. I intended it for trading

markets, but to my surprise, it was also forecasting wars with 100% accuracy. I

stood up in London at our conference there in June 1998 and forecast that

Russia would collapse in about 30 days. That was the Long-Term Capital

Management Crisis, the first time the Fed had to step in to bailout the bankers

and hedge funds. Because the London Financial Times snuck into that

conference, they published that forecast on the front page of the second

section on June 27th, 1998.

After that forecast came true, the CIA then called and wanted me to build the

model for them. I offered to run whatever study they wanted. They refused and

said they had to own it.

You can get the Reverse Proffer notes from April 2000, when AUSA Richard

Owens admitted I stole nothing in the presence of AUSA Brian Coad, SEC, and

CFTC, but refused to release me. They had to end the contempt only when I

got to the Supreme Court and they ordered the government to respond.

If you look closely, you will see James Comey was the Assistant US Attorney on

my case in the SDNY. New York Magazine reported that Republic National

Bank was running the “Money Plane” sending skids of $100 bills to Russia every

week with aid of US Deep State from 1996 (see also Congressional Record). It

was Edmond Safra who owned that bank who wanted me to invest $10 billion

into this company he was in partners with Bill Browder. When the Russia Gate

nonsense was fabricated, Putin offered to let the US interrogate anyone in

Russia, but he wanted to question Bill Browder. The Magnitsky Act was a sham

between Browder and McCain. It was allegedly Browder who had Magnitsky

murdered for he was turning over evidence against those involved in the

attempted coup and was the accountant.

Browder was the right-hand man of Maxwell who fell off his yacht and

drowned just before he was to testify on a missing 200 million pounds. Epstein

was with his daughter and his finances came from the club. He attended

Maxwell’s funeral. Then Browder went in partners with Safra.

I wrote a book on this affair – T he Plot to Seize Russia . Berezovsky, they claimed

committed suicide like Epstein, but his bodyguard said he was killed by MI6. As

for Edmond Safra, he died in Monaco in a claimed fire. Dominck Dunne who

wrote Death in Monaco for Vanity Fair, told me there were bullets in Safra’s3

body. He told me he was in a restaurant in Paris and someone came up and

threatened him to be careful what he writes about. Dunne was famous for also

the O.J. Simpson trial.

These people are all tied together. I wrote to Atty General Pam Bondi last

February concerned that President Trump did not know the true story involving

Putin and now we are heading into World War III. My computer forecasts NATO

will lose. Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and other will join forces. They are not

about to let Russia lose, for they all know that they would be next.

This is why Hillary invented Russiagate because when asked why would Putin

interfere in the US election, she claimed that she had criticized some election

in Russia. The true story is that they were interfering in the Russian 2000 election

that backfired and brought Putin to power. James Comey when he

interviewed Hillary, took no notes so she could never be prosecuted and he

had to have known why I was held in civil contempt for 7 years for refusing to

participate in their regime change.

Judge Lawrence M. McKenna was trying to protect me and ordered the

government to explain what was going on. They went to the Chief Judge and

had him take the case away from McKenna and look at the docket sheet, it

was sealed on claims of National Security. This violated Due Process of law.

They took my lawyers away on April 27th, 2000, illegally closed the court and

threw the Associated Press out. They reported it was a closed court proceeding

again in violation of Due Process and the First Amendment. They publicly wrote

that they questioned if I would ever get a fair trial. I was treated like I was in

some banana republic and nobody dares to look too closely.

The court appointed forensic account reported that the government refused

to turn over documents for 7 years. When I requested my files for a defense,

the SEC responded that everything was destroyed in the World Trade Center

attack but they still refused to release me.4

When clients offered to put up the money to keep the forecasts going, then

they made the mistake and put it in writing that they wanted the AI computer

model source code. They never stated that publicly. When the bank pled guilty

and returned all the money it had stolen provided no banker went to prison as

always, they still kept me in contempt for another 5 years admitted that there

were no charges or even a description of a crime. So much for freedom and

liberty for all. The DOJ spells justice differently: “Just Us.” I was held in civil

contempt without an order or a charge to turnover assets for something I

never owed and had no restitution yet was held in contempt for 7 years just in

case I might owe something and then BOP refused to credit any time at all.

If you have any interest whatsoever in saving our country from the real Deep

State creating WWIII, then let me know. I would be glad to fly to Washington.

You can ask Rep. Anna Paulina Luna who I am. We have had lunch together.

Thank you for your time hoping that this letter even gets through the Deep

State gatekeepers. I know how Washington works dealing with it since the mid-

80s. The person reading this letter is the real person who makes the decision to

pass this on or not. If the answer is no way, then you do not even get a form

letter thanking you for your inquiry.

The problem has always been the Wolfowitz Doctrine whereby when

Communism fell all by itself because of gross inefficiencies, the Neocons

adopted this doctrine to deliberately attempt to prevent Russia and China

from ever rising as a superpower. That policy has failed and instead it is

bringing us ever closer to World War III which our computer, the ONLY AI model

with a 40+ year flawless track record is forecasting we will be in World War III in

2026. This arrogance and assuming they can really destroy Russia and the

same media that pushed Russiagate is now pushing Russia is weak and we can

take them with no problem just as they said about Iraq.

Never do these Neocons just once consider for a single moment that wars on

no occasion end as expected and always go longer than anticipated. The

Neocon Adam Kinzinger who was on the Jan 6th committee to stop Trump

actually told the press we could defeat Russia in 3 days.

What I do not know was did the Neocons conspire with the Japanese FSA to

start the entire affair as some of my Japanese clients suspected. The first letter

was dated August 18th asking to confirm I had $10 billion on deposit at5

Republic National Bank, which was the exact amount I was asked to bring over

to invest in Hermitage Capital Management that I refused.

Republic National Bank most likely thought I took the $10 billion and told them

it was at their bank. They stole the one billion that was there, ran to the DOJ,

and said that they had no idea where the money was. Back then, $10 was a

lot of money. The bank was being sold for $10 billion to HSBC.

Someone at the Federal Reserve wrote back to the FSA and asked to please

confirm $10 billion for it was such an implausible amount at that time. The FSA

13 days later corrected the number to $1 billion and the bank could not now

return the money and say sorry. The DOJ clearly did not know what took place,

were deceived along with the SEC and CFTC to search for the missing $1 billion

the bank stole. I spoke face to face with Alen Cohen the Receiver and told

him the bank took the money. He said: “We bel ieve the ba nk .

”

My lawyers said we had to get into court ASAP before they figured out the

truth. I asserted the Speedy Trial Act, they created the contempt in the parallel

civil case to circumvent my bail, and then used the SEC and CFTC to disgorge

and remove all my lawyers to stop the trial. I told my Japanese clients to come

to NY and sue the bank. They did, and then the DOJ put a gag order on me to

prevent me from helping my clients from the criminal case.

I had friends in Republic National Bank who knew that was a lie. They gave me

a list of phone numbers that Safra spoke on that he di not know were

recorded. My lawyers moved to subpoena them in the civil case. The AUSA

Brian Coad intervened and got a protective order to prevent giving those

tapes which would reveal the entire attempt at regime change of Russia.

I believe that nobody will investigate my case because it would expose the

truth of even why Yeltsin turned to Putin being cause between the Oligarch

Boris Berezovsky, who conveniently commits suicide after send his “begging

letters” to Putin apologizing as asking if he can please come home. He never

made it. Edmond Safra was assassinated on December 3rd and they created

the contempt and through me in prison on January 14th

. My lawyers became

deeply concerned and someone had put a bullet in my mailbox.6

At that Reverse Proffer in Apil 2000, in front of the SEC, CFTC, and several AUSAs

headed by Richard Owen, I explained the entire plot and warned them that

the Russian Minister of Interior was in NYC who is their equivalent of the FBI to

investigate the Bank of New York case. I told them, if they did not destroy the

302s, that they could not get past him because the money led to Yeltsin which

was why he was even in New York City.

I was outright told to invest $10 billion and that they would replace Yeltsin,

install Berezovsky, and all the gold, diamonds, oil, platinum, and even lumber

would all go through the NY trading desks and I would get back $100 billion. I

informed them that computer was projecting that their scheme would fail. They

always assume it was not the computer, but that I was the largest institutional

advisor so it was must that I have massive “influence” to help them manipulate

markets. I explained I do not trade against my clients as they do.

I had tapes confirming much of this on even phone calls. The DOJ was most

likely prompted by the banks to destroy those tapes or someone. I had given

them to my lawyers and they threatened them with contempt if they did not

turn them over. The excuse was perhaps they would lead to missing assets. I

stood up in court and stated bluntly that these tapes had nothing to do with

assets but was about criminal activity by the banks. I was then told they were

destroyed in the World Trade Center attack according to a letter from the SEC.

Some of the very same interests are now pushing for WWIII and Russia has $75

trillion in natural resource assets. Everything I was promised is still in motion and

hundreds of millions will die if not billions and my computer is forecasting that

China will replace the USA as the new financial capital of the world. China is

not stupid. They know this is not a war of Ukraine vs Russia, it is NATO vs Russia

and they will defend Russia because they are fully aware that they will be next.

A documentary on me made and funded by a German TV was shown around

the world but blocked in the USA. That is the hallmark of these people –

censorship. It was supposed to be on Netflix and then the producer was told

Netflix would not allow it to be shown in the USA. It was on TV throughout

Europe and even in Canada. The FBI and others tried to block people from

appearing in a documentary such as Oliver Brown from the Bureau of Prisons

who was told I was innocent and they were just using the contempt to silence

and break me.7

I have done my best to try to save our nation. But nobody seems to give a shit.

They tried an illegal contempt with corrupt judges who infest NYC and

prosecutors who protect the banks to silence me. They never consider that in

war, not everything unfolds as planned. They are myopic just like in Iraq. They

NEVER anticipate the unintended consequences that inevitably follow. This time

it will not be ISIS chopping off people’s heads. This will be WWIII. Engage Russia,

and it will be time simultaneously ripe for North to take South Korea and China

to make its move on Taiwan. How do you fight 3 wars on so many fronts?

What’s next? A favorite tool of fake suicide? We no longer have an honest legal

system. Historically, this always unfolds before the fall and nobody cares. It’s all

about winning only what is in front of someone’s nose.

Sincerely,

Martin Armstrong

PS: My firm used to publish on Bloomberg and met their journalist Marc Pitman

who knew we were buying portfolios and not managing money in Japan. After

he said that Bloomberg would not allow the Deep State to do this, he was

removed, they erased all exculpatory evidence, and even threatened his wife.

So, you can throw Bloomberg in the same category with CNN & NY Times.

The Forecaster:

CC

President Donald J. Trump

Vice President JD Vance

Rep Anna Paulina Luna

Tray Beck, Esq.

Thomas Sjoblom, Esq.

Deputy Director of FBI Dan Bongino

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.