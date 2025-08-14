Sarah’s Report

Jean-Baptiste Guillory
14h

The problem is this........there's a train coming down a steep hill with no brakes. A long fully loaded train. The whole town sees it. They know all about the train. The train is even blowing its horn letting people know, "I'm coming." The whole town knows when the train gets there it will be a disaster. The whole town, suffering from delusion, pretends the train does not exist. Not only do they pretend it does not exist, but they actually grease the track so that it can't stop even if it had brakes. Until that changes, Messianic fanaticism, nothing else will. I mean the whole doctrine is them destroying people, stealing lands and creating misery so their "messiah" can come back and enslave whomever is left with the as overseers. That's it. No thanks.

Diane Loyd
12h

I have zero faith in the Trump administration. Zero. I hearken back to the saying “Justice delayed is justice denied.” Records can be destroyed and witnesses die. After a while no one remembers anything.

