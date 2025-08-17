Friday Night’s Economic Review with Andy Schectman we discussed the weird 39% tariff that almost hit Switzerland last Thursday; it put the entire gold market into a frenzy.

Switzerland refines approx. 70% of the world’s gold, a tariff like this would have collapsed the market. We discuss this and a lot more.

Friday Night’s Economic Review

Title and Link: Massive Divide Between Little Guy and Big Guy in the Market w/ Andy Schectman

Description: Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin returns to Friday Night Economic Review to break down the seismic shifts on COMEX and unpack the 39% U.S. tariff on Swiss-refined gold—a strange move given Switzerland is the world’s largest refiner, handling roughly 70% of global supply. We also map the widening gap between what retail investors hold and where the best-informed capital is positioned—and why that divergence could spell trouble for Main Street.

