Sam Anthony, CEO of YourNews.com, rejoins the program to discuss the massive gutting of the federal government. We discuss what this means to the country and why even more gutting of the federal government is needed. Lastly we also discuss the latest news headlines posted on YourNews.com which has the most up to date headlines locally, state and nationwide in the country.
The USA progresses in success after success, while in Europe we all hope to be saved from socialism again!
There's something that it appears to me that Mr. Trump would like to take the credit for, but is not ANY of his own doing. It appears that the IRS shall soon be history and a history not many of us ever wanted and shall be happy to see it die a long overdue death. That is to say that the IRS has been proven in court to have been GUILTY of at least 2 FELONIES, those being: Money Laundering and Child Trafficking! The man to whom We the People owe a huge debt of thanks for EXPOSING these wrongdoings of the IRS is actually Mr. Mike Gill, a highly successful businessman from the State of New Hampshire, who, at one time, was a candidate for governor of said State.. Mike Gill spent huge amounts of time and huge sums of his own money to PROVE that the IRS was guilty of the aforementioned CRIMES. Without Mike Gill's efforts we would not be soon able to witness the abolition of the IRS. (WHICH SHOULD HAVE NEVER, EVER been allowed to exist in the first place), much like the Federal Reserve, the IRS is run by those who would love to DESTROY America and Western Civilization. Not long after Mr. Gill's success against the IRS in court, he was murdered. Now, I don't think it takes a genius or a Sherlock Holmes to see who had a strong motive to exact vengeance upon Mr. Gill. Sadly, to date, I've seen very little evidence of significant efforts to actually seek out and find, much less bring to justice, said murderer/murderers. Welcome to 'Justice, American style.'