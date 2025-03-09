Sam Anthony, CEO of YourNews.com, rejoins the program to discuss the massive gutting of the federal government. We discuss what this means to the country and why even more gutting of the federal government is needed. Lastly we also discuss the latest news headlines posted on YourNews.com which has the most up to date headlines locally, state and nationwide in the country.

See the show at Massive Government Overhaul: FBI, CIA, IRS and more to be Gutted w/ Sam Anthony

-

A few other recent posts:

Report: President Trump to Sign Executive Order Abolishing Department of Education

Programmed Robotic Doctors, Rockefeller Medicine, Experiments & Men’s Testosterone w/ Dr. Lynn Lafferty (For Substack ad free version: click here)

-

Also, a big reminder that this Tuesday, March 11th at 6pmET/5pmCT Dr. Diane Kazer and I will be offering a FREE peptide seminar. You will learn what peptides are the most effective for many of the most common issues people have. You will also learn about dosages, how to take them and about cycling!

You can sign up for that at SarahWestall.com/Peptides