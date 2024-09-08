I have been discussing how extreme Walz is for a long time. But few truly realize the extent to what people in Minnesota have been dealing with under Walz. Most people believe that there are two parties who operate in a dichotomy of Democrat vs Republican, i.e. left vs right. They believe people debate policies and that politicians, for the most part, actually represent their constituents. But that is far from reality in Minnesota.

While questions have always existed on whether politicians care more about staying in office by serving the big donors vs representing their constituents, politicians at least put up a front that they care about the people who voted them into office.

Policies were fairly transparent and legislatures still debated what policies should be with the public weighing in via an active media (not always honest, but at least present somewhat).

But in Minnesota, after the democrats won a majority in the house and the senate and with Walz as Governor (i.e. a Trifecta), they no longer cared about even pretending to be a Representative Republic.

For example, Minnesota passed a massive 1400 omnibus bill this past August without allowing anyone to read it before voting. The crazy thing is that Democrats all voted for it and Walz signed it. They didn’t even know what was in it!! Well, some did obviously.

Of course it was treasonous that legislators who voted for the bill didn’t know what was in it nor did they make a reasonable effort to represent their constituents by knowing what was in it before voting. Then the mass media cheered on the wonderful advances under Walz without even questioning the obvious tyranny.

It was also clearly unconstitutional. But Walz and his cronies didn’t care about following the constitution or even pretending to be a representative republic. They got what they wanted and the rest of us be damned.

Thats what is coming for the country if Harris/Walz wins. Its called tyranny. We know they will usher in tyranny, because thats who they are and thats what they have done elsewhere.

My latest guests are prominent legislatures in the MN Senate and House. They worked with Walz first hand and they will share much more than what I wrote in this article and its mind blowing. They explain how Minnesota has devolved towards tyranny under Walz.

Everyone needs to know what is coming if Walz’s politics becomes the norm. Here are the details of the show:

Title: Massive Media Coverup for Years: The Truth about Walz – Its EXTREME w/ Rep. Hudson & Senator Lucero

Description: Representative Walter Hudson and Senator Eric Lucero from Minnesota join the program to share their eye opening personal experience with Tim Walz. The media protected him with an ongoing operation that created a shield so the people did not know what really was going on. This conversation exposes the truth. You can follow Walter Hudson at https://www.hudsonformn.com/ or on TwitterX at @WalterHudson. You can follow Eric Lucero at https://www.ericlucero.com/ or on TwitterX at @EricLuceroMN

Link: Massive Media Coverup for Years: The Truth about Walz – Its EXTREME w/ Rep. Hudson & Senator Lucero

