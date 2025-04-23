Sarah’s Report

Kathy Davis
6h

Thank you Sarah! I need to watch the webinar to educate myself. I have heard a couple of your interviews with Dr. Diane. I do not need to lose a lot of weight just 5 to 7 pounds so I did not want to go crazy losing too much. I’m not sure if there is a in between?

Also, curious if you have personally tried the antiaging cream?

You truly are my favorite. I love the variety of interesting topics you provide. !

Thanks Kathy

PS. Ignore the trolls. They’re just idiots.😊

