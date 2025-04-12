Egyptian pyramid expert Jay Anderson of Project Unity joins the program to explain the incredible underground structures discovered beneath the Giza pyramids. He shares how these hidden chambers were uncovered and discusses their possible purposes—suggesting a far more advanced ancient civilization than mainstream historians and archaeologists typically acknowledge. Backed by compelling evidence, Anderson challenges conventional narratives and opens the door to a deeper understanding of humanity’s true past.
Link to watch or listen to the show: Massive Spiral Structures Found Under Giza Pyramids, Advanced Ancient Societies w/ Jay Anderson
You can learn more about Jay Anderson and his work by following Project Unity on YouTube, Rumble, or TwitterX.
Other recent posts:
New Study: EMFs Literally Put You into a Brainwave Cage; Reclaiming your Mind w/ Ian & Philipp
Truth about Gila Monster Venom & the Miracle of Peptides for Human Health
World’s Largest Child Exploitation Platform “Kidflix” has been Shutdown
The Greatest Financial Crime in History: How Globalist Central Bankers Did It w/ James Patrick
-
Follow me on various platforms:
Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall
Follow on Apple Podcasts:
Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall
Follow on Spotify:
-
Support my work by supporting my affiliates
Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
*
Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Buy Super Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:
- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J
- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J
- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Do you really think that the ruling elite did not already know about this for some time now?
If so, then YOU are sooooooo naive! ... the only reason we "discovered" it is because they permitted it ...
Sarah, please interview Jason Breshears of Archaix. He is an author and has a very interesting take on the pyramids