Egyptian pyramid expert Jay Anderson of Project Unity joins the program to explain the incredible underground structures discovered beneath the Giza pyramids. He shares how these hidden chambers were uncovered and discusses their possible purposes—suggesting a far more advanced ancient civilization than mainstream historians and archaeologists typically acknowledge. Backed by compelling evidence, Anderson challenges conventional narratives and opens the door to a deeper understanding of humanity’s true past.



Link to watch or listen to the show: Massive Spiral Structures Found Under Giza Pyramids, Advanced Ancient Societies w/ Jay Anderson

You can learn more about Jay Anderson and his work by following Project Unity on YouTube, Rumble, or TwitterX.

If you think your friends or family will find this as interesting as me, then please share Share

Other recent posts:

-

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify:

-

Support my work by supporting my affiliates

Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Buy Super Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J