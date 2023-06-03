See my conversation with Dave Hodges on the CommonSense Show. Dave and I discuss the state of the nation and the multitude of psyops that we are dealing with.

The video is for paid subscribers, but here are other posts you may have missed that are free for the public:

We all know by now that Google is biased. We can see that in our own search results. It wouldn’t be so concerning if Google didn’t own almost 93% of the worldwide search engine market (up from 92% in April 22). see more….

Sharry Edwards MEd, rejoins the program to share new vocal print analysis on both Trump and E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused Trump of sexual assault. We also discuss the latest weight loss craze that gain momentum when Elon Musk claimed to lose weight using an injected diabetes drug. Last she shares with listeners how they too can learn how to take advantage of her tools, from distinguishing lies from truth to analyzing your own health concerns and much more. See more…

September 23, 2022 the U.S. Government created the Foreign Malign Influence Center – The New Ministry of Truth - article

Since the public rejected the Disinformation Board, they quietly created a new one, this time called the Foreign Malign Influence Center. According to them, one of the principal objectives is to monitor and control “public opinion and behaviors.” With the new generations living online, which is foreign to most older adults, their weapon of choice is Google. see more…

So after dozens of appeals and two emails in the past week stating: see more…

BREGER REPORT: Over 120K Page Report on Nationwide Blackmail of Officials – Preston & Hodges - video

Paul Preston and Dave Hodges join the program to discuss the deep corruption affecting the country. We discuss California and the New California project; how corruption is fueling the goal to break the state into 2. We also discuss Arizona corruption and how the Breger report details how Arizon and 26 other states are deeply damaged by organized blackmail of officials affecting everything from rigged elections, agenda ridden legislation, fixed court outcomes and so much more. see more…

