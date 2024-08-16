Tonight I am streaming at 8pmCT on Rumble with 6 time congress woman Cynthia McKinney and 3 of her students from Bangladesh. The middle eastern country has fallen after over 30 thousand students were either killed or injured. Now it’s a geopolitical hot potato. Lots to learn from this conversation as political instability is growing worldwide. More governments are at risk of revolution and coups, including our own.

You can watch it here: https://rumble.com/v5b8h4l-middle-east-toppled-government-30k-students-dead-or-injured-w-congress-woma.html

Show Description:

Former congress women and professor, Cynthia McKinney, joins the program to discuss the revolution and collapse of the Bangladesh government. She is joined by 3 of her students (needing to remain anonymous) who participated in the overthrow of the corrupt administration. They explain how the government collapsed after over 30 thousand students were shot and either injured or killed. Its an important development in an unstable area of the world as states jockey for strategic power in the region. You can follow Cynthia McKinney on Twitter at https://x.com/cynthiamckinney

