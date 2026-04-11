Middle East War Signals a Major Global Power Shift

Escalating global tensions and the rapidly shifting balance of power are producing unusually bizarre public behaviors and reactions that feel increasingly unhinged and disconnected from normal political discourse.

While the United States and the broader West double down on surveillance and centralized control, the East is charting a markedly different path.The United States is pouring hundreds of billions into artificial intelligence — yet much of that money appears laser-focused on tools of control and surveillance rather than genuine human advancement.

This domestic priority risks transforming AI into a powerful instrument of centralized power: monitoring citizens, shaping narratives, and enforcing compliance, all while the national security apparatus quietly weaves these technologies into everyday governance.

In stark contrast, countries like China and Russia are steering their AI investments toward human development, scientific innovation, infrastructure, and raising overall societal capabilities. Instead of top-down oversight, they’re prioritizing breakthroughs that could actually uplift populations and deliver tangible progress.

Evidence of the U.S. trajectory includes:

Massive funding for predictive policing, facial recognition networks, and real-time behavioral monitoring systems rolled out across cities and federal agencies.

Deep integration of AI into intelligence and domestic surveillance programs — enabling mass data collection, early social scoring experiments, and automated censorship across digital platforms.

Public-private partnerships that heavily favor defense and law enforcement applications, with billions channeled into AI-driven threat detection, content moderation, and population management tools.

Export controls and regulatory frameworks that restrict broader international collaboration while fast-tracking domestic tools for oversight and narrative control.

In my latest interview with Harley Schlanger, President of the LaRouche Organization and current Editor of the Executive Intelligence Newsletter (EIN), we dive into these contrasting philosophies and their far-reaching implications. We explore how they could reshape global power and human potential in the years ahead. The clip above captures one of the key exchanges.

We also dissect the rising global tensions and how today’s shifting balance of power is triggering unconventional — and increasingly aggressive — behaviors on the world stage.

You can watch the full show here: Middle East War Signals a Major Global Power Shift | Harley Schlanger

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