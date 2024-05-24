My latest with military and intelligence expert Dr. Armin Kirshnan on 5th Generation warfare. This is a precursor to the series that is coming up in a few weeks on Brighteon University.

People are saying some good things about this interview:

HermitTheFrog: “EVERYONE needs to understand this”

bevlower1: “Wow! There was SO MUCH just in the definition of 5th gen. war', that I had to pause to try & grasp it. I KNEW we were at war (spiritually) but this explains so much more. I hope there's a transcript of this. I'll no doubt need to go over it several times to fully grasp it”

BlueCollarScholar: “I have read many books, watched hours and hours of material about the conspiracy (it's hardly a theory) and I would say this was one of the clearest presentations I have ever come across for condensing all that information into something that makes perfect sense. It is especially telling when he gives us some insight why our government is failed and unresponsive.”

I will also be discussing this topic, but with new material, at the Red Pill expo on June 15 or 16th. You can get tickets and learn more at https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/211/ (Use code "sarah" or "sarahw" to save 10%).

Here are the show details:

Title: Military and Intelligence Expert: Who is behind the 5th Gen Warfare w/ Dr. Kirshnan

Description: Professor of Intelligence and expert on 5th Generation warfare, Dr. Armin Kirshnan, joins the program to discuss who is behind the chaos and technocratic war we are living through. We discuss the end goals and how the deep state plays a part in the plan. We discuss how serious this situation is for all people on the planet and how awareness is key to solving the problem. The more people who are aware, the more people there will be working on the solution. You can purchase his books on Amazon.

Link: Military and Intelligence Expert: Who is behind the 5th Gen Warfare w/ Dr. Kirshnan

Article: Why is nobody else talking about the MITRE Corporation? – Peter Kirby - Evidence suggest that the MITRE Corporation is behind the geoengineering architecture. They have extensive involvement in just about every sub operation from satellite communications to atmospheric monitoring to remotely controlling fleets of airplanes to supercomputing to operating ionospheric heaters... Read more…

Article: ICC Seeks Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders - On Monday, the International Criminal Court announced it was seeking arrest warrants for senior Israeli and Hamas leaders for “war crimes and crimes against humanity” related to the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel and the relentless Israeli bombing campaign and starvation blockade on Gaza that has followed. Read more…

