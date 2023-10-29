Activist, author and scientist, Elana Freeland, rejoins the program to discuss the “Full Spectrum Dominance” being put in place by the Globalists via the Space Fence and other technology. We discuss how they are using military technology in space for controlling weather, military weapons, communications and even DEW weapons that can be used to control average citizens.

But we did discuss psychological warfare and the criminal corruption we are seeing on an unbelievable scale. For those of you who do not know who Scott Bennett is, here is a brief overview from his website:

In 2011, 2LT Scott Bennett, U.S. Army Special Operations Officer and Psychological Warfare analyst, worked in the highest levels of counterterrorism, intelligence, and politics in Washington DC. I was a leading writer and thinker at the State Department Counterterrorism Office, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, and the George W. Bush Administration. He was unlawfully imprisoned on trumped up charges by the Obama Administration for filing intelligence reports exposing terrorist finance corruption involving the Clinton Foundation, the Muslim Brotherhood, US Central Command, and Booz Allen Hamilton. He was imprisoned, and fought his way out. But not before upholding his Oath as a military officer of the United States Armed Forces, and continuing to file whistleblowing reports to the military and Congress, from inside the federal prison on a mountain top in Pennsylvania. And it was in the traumatic silence of jail and agony of isolation that 2LT Scott Bennett was able to synthesize his past work, contacts, experience and intelligence research to discover the real story behind the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. These reports were written on a typewriter and smuggled out of prison. Using intelligence materials provided to him by Wikileaks, Edward Snowden (fellow Booz Allen Hamilton colleague who left the United States after seeing what happened to Scott Bennett), and Swiss Bank Whistleblower Brad Birkenfeld, 2LT Bennett successfully reported one of the greatest examples of betrayal, incompetence, and government corruption against the American people, and their military men and women, in the history of Western Civilization.

