Sarah's Report

The Wise Wolf
The entire woke movement is a politically motivated psyop intended to weaken America in preparation for a colonization and/or another civil war. The fact Hollywood has put out woke propaganda piece after woke propaganda piece is the nail in the coffin. If the purpose of film-making is to generate a profit - then why do these woke studios keep pushing out movies that fail so spectacularly that they cost them hundreds of millions in losses each and every time. The only explanation is a VERY well-funded third party, maybe Red China, Russia, remnants of the National Socialist Party, a certain Middle Eastern monotheistic religion that shall remain nameless, or another known unknown is purposely using these films as a platform to incite division among race, class, sex, and to make the traditional family dynamic appear like an archaic, oppressive system. I wrote an article about it this morning actually so this article was a nice little cherry on top to end my day with - https://wisewolfmedia.substack.com/p/the-woke-deception-how-modern-social

