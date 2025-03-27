This interview with Gardiner Harris is truly explosive. While I’ve always known that Big Pharma is corrupt, I had no idea just how deep the corruption runs or how powerful these massive companies really are.

Gardiner Harris, the former public health and pharmaceutical reporter for The New York Times, is now a freelance journalist. His new book, "No More Tears: The Dark Secrets Unveiled," is a shocking exposé that uncovers the crimes committed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

When most people think of Big Pharma’s worst offenders, names like Pfizer, Bayer, or Purdue Pharma usually come to mind. However, Harris’s investigation proves that J&J is just as guilty—if not worse—than these companies.

J&J is also, by far, the largest pharmaceutical company in the world, surpassing Pfizer, Merck, and Bayer in size and influence

J&J also has the largest department of corporate lawyers in the industry. Some people even refer to J&J as a law firm that happens to sell pharmaceuticals—and when you listen to this interview (or read his book), you’ll understand why.

This is also why those who try to expose these companies are almost always forced to operate independently. As Harris told me, “No one in the establishment will touch this.”

However, as you know, this topic is incredibly important. It affects millions of lives, yet many would rather look the other way than do the right thing—out of fear of lawsuits. That kind of unchecked power and corruption rots a nation to its core, and it’s why we’re seeing an endless stream of shocking news reports today.

Since the establishment refuses to support this critical work, I urge you to share this information far and wide. Your help in spreading the word is essential. Together, we can hold powerful institutions accountable.

Please share this far and wide Share

Here are the details of the show:

Description: Investigative journalist, Gardiner Harris, joins the program to share an explosive report he compiled to expose Big Pharma and particularly Johnson and Johnson. Johnson and Johnson has used its incredible power and influence to shield itself from controversy and damaging lawsuits. He uncovers some of the most outrageous crimes in our nations history. Gardiner Harris was the former health reporter for the New York times. He also served as the White House correspondence for the NY Times and worked at the Wall Street Journal and held other prominent positions. You can buy a copy of his new book or learn more about Gardiner at GardinerHarris.com

Link to watch: “Millions and Millions have Died” Hidden Crimes of Big Pharma & Johnson & Johnson w/ Gardiner Harris

