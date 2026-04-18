Mind-Blowing: Hodges & Westall Go Further on Hidden Gold, Zero Point Energy & Portals

Dave Hodges invited me for an interview this past week, and I’ve reposted the full conversation here for subscribers. It evolved into more of a true back-and-forth discussion, and it was one of the most engaging and thought-provoking conversations I’ve had in quite some time. It also gave me the chance to revisit many of the more fascinating topics I’ve explored over the years.

Here is the full description:

Investigative journalist and psychologist Dave Hodges joins Sarah for a wide-ranging conversation that goes far beyond conventional headlines.

Drawing on decades of research, interviews, and firsthand investigation, Sarah and Dave explore topics rarely discussed in mainstream circles—including the gold reserves in the Philippines, the concept of multiple dimensions, zero point energy, portals, and other areas that challenge our understanding of reality itself.

This is not surface-level speculation. It’s a deep, thought-provoking discussion rooted in years of inquiry, pattern recognition, and connecting dots that most never see. Whether you agree or question, this conversation pushes the boundaries of what we’re told is possible—and invites you to think for yourself.

You can follow Dave Hodges at TheCommonSenseShow.com

Links mentioned in the show:

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Also, here is a clip from my conversation with Jason Comer “Dark Web Data Could Stop Criminal Networks—So Why Isn’t It? | Jason Comer”

Show Description:

Before launching BlockScout Research, Comer built and operated one of the largest Bitcoin mining operations in the United States—giving him a rare, inside understanding of digital infrastructure, blockchain activity, and how illicit financial networks operate beneath the surface.

Today, his company works at the front lines of digital investigation—analyzing hidden financial flows, encrypted communications, and dark web marketplaces tied to human trafficking, organized crime, and other underground economies.

What he uncovers is both powerful—and deeply concerning.

While his work has helped law enforcement agencies globally intervene before crimes fully develop, the response within the United States has been mixed. At both the local and federal levels, there are barriers, hesitation, and missed opportunities—despite the fact that the intelligence is actionable and often time-sensitive.

In contrast, agencies in other countries have been far more receptive—actively using this data to disrupt criminal operations and protect victims.

At the local level, sheriffs and law enforcement officials who do engage with this intelligence have a real opportunity to act early—to stop human trafficking networks before financing is fully established and, in many cases, to locate and rescue victims—often children—from unimaginable situations.

This is a critical conversation about what’s possible right now—and what’s being left on the table.

Learn more or contact Jason and his team at blockscout.ai

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