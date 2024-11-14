The youth in our country are in bad shape. I learned just how bad the young are struggling when I was teaching at the University of Minnesota Carlson Business School.

One semester I decided it would be a good idea to have a psychologist come in to help students with stress before finals. I wasn’t sure if it would go over well, or at minimum, I thought the students may find the lecture to be interesting, but not incredibly important to their lives. Although as an adult, I knew it was important, I just wasn’t sure the young adults would.

Wow, was I wrong. Aside from the fact that Dr. Deb Lindh is an amazing teacher/speaker, the students had an overwhelmingly positive response that I was not expecting. So many thanked me for the session (some in a sadly desperate way) that we continued the lesson every semester after. She taught the students how to relax and how to work through their stress. A skill all of us need as adults, but more so now than ever, so do the youth.

This wasn’t always the case. Young people who have no real responsibilities (besides themselves) should not be this highly stressed, depressed, and mentally unhealthy as a norm. But, I can tell you without a doubt, based on first hand experience, young people are in a completely different frame of mind than we were when we were young. They are simply not mentally healthy.

This is where my latest show comes in. Eric Meder joins me to share, based on his research and personal experience, how schools, social media, and the woke left/right agendas are literally destroying young peoples minds (and their health).

Note: Also see his newsletter below explaining what the woke right and left agenda is and how both are so damaging.

You can hear him in this short video explain:

We need more young men and women like Eric Meder speaking up. We didn’t live through what they are living through. We didn’t have social media, a messed up agenda driven educational system and purposeful experiments being conducted on their minds by tech giants. For the most part, we are ignorant to what they are going through.

This is an important show. I hope you think so too. Here are the details:

Title: Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design w/ Eric Meder

Description: Eric Meder joins the program to discuss his critical thinking education for kids and young adults, After School Talks. His ground breaking program helps kids and young adults navigate the woke left and woke right mind field. He shares practical advice to better equip the entire family as the attacks on the minds of our youth continue in full gear. See more and receive a free lesson…

Link: Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design w/ Eric Meder

This information is important. I hope you think so too and decide to share Share

*

Newsletter from Eric explaining what the Woke Right is:

Hi Subscriber!

In the past, I’ve talked about the dangers of social media.

I truly believe that it’s the most powerful brainwashing technology that has ever existed.

As I’ve said, your phone tracks you thoroughly. It knows what you like/believe, who you are friends with, how you spend your money, and what your “hot buttons” are.

Social media platforms can take all of this information and manipulate your “feed” to become a personalized rabbit hole for you.

Which is one of the reasons that we’ve seen such a radical woke left agenda.

Big tech companies were able to manipulate and censor information specifically to reinforce woke left ideals.

So, with this knowledge… how can “narrative breakers” like Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, and Jake Shield’s blow up?

Because their narrative is no different than the woke left, instead it’s the same message from the “woke right” angle.

People like Andrew Tate, specialize in targeting weak and insecure men who have lost their identity and backbone (due to the vicious identity politics of the woke left). They amplify what the woke left deems as misogynistic, racist, and sexist and claim that these are the answers to societies modern problems.

They say that societies problems stem from a group of people, and that we need to separate from/punish them. (Similar to the woke left, right?)

They do this through anger, and righteousness.

So, that brings on the question… why would big tech companies push both a woke left, and a woke right agenda?

It’s because they are two hands of the same puppet master. They want division, and they want emotionally charged, radicalized people who are ready to turn on each other at any moment.

The whole reason that the woke right was able to form in the first place was due to big tech companies fueling the woke left hysteria. (and like a pendulum swinging, the woke right was created, reactionary to the woke left).

So, if you have a young child, and you see that they are looking up to people like Andrew Tate, or Nick Fuentes. I would recommend caution.

These people are radical, and have radical messages.

If you remember how American citizens were even 20 years ago, they were not radical. In fact, the backbone of our nation is acceptance, and individual liberty.

Punishment is not for groups of people. It is for those who INDIVIDUALLY attempt to take our liberties away.

Stay emotionally detached and aware, do not fall for radicalization on either side, and look out for your child in this regard, we are entering a new time where this has to be recognized.

I hope this helps!

Please let me know your thoughts on this.

I’d love to hear them.

Eric Meder

BODY ALIGN

Body Align’s Energy Wellness products support your natural balance and vitality. Our innovative solutions enhance well-being and protect against daily environmental stressors, empowering you to live your best life.

These make excellent Christmas gifts too! Learn more or buy now