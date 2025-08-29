Yesterday’s mass shooting in Minneapolis happened in my old neighborhood—where I lived when I first got married and where my son was born. That proximity makes it feel painfully real. Reports indicate the incident occurred near a Catholic school and prompted area Catholic schools—including the ones my children attended—to go into lockdown.
I don’t know whether this was a false flag; what I do know is that real people died, real people were traumatized, and a clearly unstable individual appears to have committed the crime. Unstable people are sometimes exploited by bad actors to advance agendas—whether that’s true here is unclear. The alleged video and purported manifesto attributed to the shooter paint a disturbing picture of instability. You can review them below and make your own judgment; I’m not yet convinced they’re authentic, but this is what’s been circulated as his.
Before I get in to that, don’t miss the most recent show:
It’s Big Big Money – Trafficking People is Intertwined in Business & Politics w/ Natly Denise: Natly Denise, a human-trafficking activist and expert, joins the program to discuss the business of trafficking, explaining how lucrative and widespread it is and why it’s not only hard to stop but still growing. We discuss how to identify potential victims and what local communities can do to help stop the problem, including holding businesses and politicians accountable.
REPLAY: Quantum Energy Webinar Q&A with World Leading Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp
WARNING: CONTENT IS DISTURBING
Video from the shooter:
Translated Manifesto (source):
The journal contains some Russian language, but it is primarily English words spelled phonetically with Cyrillic characters. There are 32 pages. Below you will see page 1, then the translated pages of 1-7. You can see all 33 at: https://x.com/TrumpWHUpdates/status/1960758390705004906
Note: The date on the top looks to be a mistranslation from the AI bot. The real date should be 06-23-2025
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
He was hit by RF signals v2k and or Chat bots telling him to do this. His statement of fascination isn't or wasn't his thoughts it was the AI's and or computers being pushed into him all these years.
This has or had nothing to do with mental illness as the poster bellow asks. Plus it's biblical prophecy being fulfilled as we will be killed and or persecuted etc just before Christ comes back. Nothing mental here and that's the false flag of mental illness to get us all drugged on anti psychotic drugs etc... To give the deep state plausible deniability and keep this signal transmitting and cause more mass shootings. It's got nothing to do with mental illness at all it's the deep state and Democrats using this technology to push gun control and take away our Constitutional rights.
This is the signal that I talk about its transmitted to everyone one on the planet now.
https://rumble.com/v6xnqda-thisis-ai-gremlin-chat-bots-and-i-asked-ai-assistant-why-its-transmitting-t.html
I've been trying to tell people this for a long time this is what's going on. I"m able to resist it because I've already been hit with this shit long ago and know now what I didn't know then. I first got hit with this shit in 1999-2000 then it left or went underground until Nov of 2020 then it came back. I resist now because I am not that way nor was I ever that way. I may get mad and make off the wall comments when pissed but would never do that kind of shit. But this shit says to do something in v2k all the time like murder someone etc... But I don't mental illness nor would I. This shit hits me and everyone but you may not hear it or be aware of it. 8 Billion people all around the world are being told daily 24/7 to kill people in v2k AI computer shit. Its the deep state not mental illness at all.
I think and this is just conjecture on my part, but I think this shit's been transmitted for 70-80 years or more. I think it's got control over all of us or wants to have control, and if we break away like I did or take the red pill then we get hit by it to try and draw us back into it's control. It's Satan the devil or whatever you want to call it. It may have human deep state components but it's most likely the Antichrist and what scripture says he will rule the world with an Iron hand and fool or deceive the whole world. First of all before you say how wrong I am. Satan knows scripture and gets first crack at being God so he has to follow what Christ will do when he returns first. So, for now it's Satan not God as of yet. Satan can only use what he has here like technology to rule with an Iron hand first. WIFI and RF signals gives him the ability to track all people everywhere all over the world it's the only way he can be Like God. Since he's not omnipresent Like God is this is how he does it. So my theory is since I/we don't worship him and was able to break away from his lies and Matrix with a Red pill this signal is designed to try and bring us back into his field and then try to stop the second coming.
So if it's up to me Fuck it I don't care let the world die it sucks... Meaning let Christ come bring his kingdom and let this kingdom die like it's supposed to. So if this was the design like I say then you lost. I'd rather go through this persecution for a short time than burn in the lake of fire for an eternity. Just like it says we'd rather die than be without God or burn. Or we get victory over the beast by not taking his image name or number this is how I think. We know truth as in a spiritually designed red pill to get out of the matrix. I've known Gods truth the real truth and not this man made truth that's passed on as truth like most do, for 40-50 years now. I don't just go along with what's taught I read for myself and if it doesn't match I don't go along with it no more no matter how long I may have at one point. So yeah 8 Billion people minus a remnant like me are controlled by an AI bot machine and other RF signal technologies.
So yeah no it's not mental illness this kid was controlled by the deep state and it's AI bot thing. V2k, RF signals etc... Gangstalking too...
Why now? They never let us read manifestos. Why now? Psy-op. Resist. Pray. Laugh.