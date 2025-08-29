Yesterday’s mass shooting in Minneapolis happened in my old neighborhood—where I lived when I first got married and where my son was born. That proximity makes it feel painfully real. Reports indicate the incident occurred near a Catholic school and prompted area Catholic schools—including the ones my children attended—to go into lockdown.

I don’t know whether this was a false flag; what I do know is that real people died, real people were traumatized, and a clearly unstable individual appears to have committed the crime. Unstable people are sometimes exploited by bad actors to advance agendas—whether that’s true here is unclear. The alleged video and purported manifesto attributed to the shooter paint a disturbing picture of instability. You can review them below and make your own judgment; I’m not yet convinced they’re authentic, but this is what’s been circulated as his.

WARNING: CONTENT IS DISTURBING

Video from the shooter:

Translated Manifesto (source):

The journal contains some Russian language, but it is primarily English words spelled phonetically with Cyrillic characters. There are 32 pages. Below you will see page 1, then the translated pages of 1-7. You can see all 33 at: https://x.com/TrumpWHUpdates/status/1960758390705004906

Note: The date on the top looks to be a mistranslation from the AI bot. The real date should be 06-23-2025