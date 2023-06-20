An interesting development has occurred in Minnesota after legislators passed the extreme trans refuge bill on March 24th, 2023.

First, the transgender bill, like at least a dozen other states, “protects” minors wanting to under go treatment even if parents are not in agreement.

If a neighboring state does not allow treatment for minors, Minnesota will allow it and will protect the child’s “right” to receive treatment even against the will of their parents.

This is where it gets interesting, a group of at least 24 Minnesota Republican senators wrote a letter to governors in North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa to fight the recent Minnesota sanctuary transgender law.

The first letter was signed by 24 legislators and sent to Governor Noem of South Dakota (see full text of letter below):

The letter wants criminal penalties to be applied to anyone facilitating treatments to minors and wants support from the Governors to implement serious penalties:

States must be held accountable for going so far as to violate the US Constitution to commit acts that are inherently evil. Actions which result in the mutilation of children are crimes, and the perpetrators, along with their accomplices, must be held accountable… …Criminal penalties for kidnapping and child mutilation are in order and well-justified. As far as any legal definition of what would constitute an individual being a “material accomplice” to the act of child mutilation

