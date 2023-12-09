MIT predicted that the world economy would collapse by 2030 if conditions in 1972 remained consistent. Since then, the factors they used to determine an economic collapse have accelerated.

The MIT study was produced for The Club of Rome. “The study's researchers created a computing model to forecast different scenarios based on the current models of population growth and global resource consumption. The study also took into account different levels of agricultural productivity, birth control and environmental protection efforts. Twelve million copies of the report were produced and distributed in 37 different languages.” source: MIT Predicts That World Economy Will Collapse By 2030

If you find this information useful and worthwhile please please consider sharing Share

Considering the study was commissioned by the Club of Rome in 1972, it was likely used as a propaganda tool for whatever agendas they had at the time (which likely continues to this day). The study was put into book form and I was able to procure the full pdf:

The Limits To Growth 34.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Win-win – Support this work and Be Prepared: To protect your assets from the coming monetary turmoil, considering buying gold and silver. Even a little will go a long way to protecting your family. Or convert your IRA into a gold IRA and protect it from what’s coming. Contact info@MilesFranklin.com, tell them “Sarah Sent Me” and you will receive the best prices and the best service in the country. That is a guaranteed!

Later studies show that their predictions for the economy are not only on track, but have been accelerated. This brings me to my latest interview with economic and geopolitical expert, Martin Armstrong where we discuss this. Here are the details:

Title: MIT declares Economic Collapse is Imminent w/ Martin Armstrong

Description: Geopolitical and economic expert, Martin Armstrong, joins the program to discuss the upcoming imminent collapse of the U.S. dollar and the western monetary system. We discuss monetary history to help us understand what we are dealing with today. You can learn more about Martin Armstrong on his website at https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/

Link to the show: MIT declares Economic Collapse is Imminent w/ Martin Armstrong

Also below, as promised in the show, is an additional extra segment with Martin Armstrong for Substack subscribers.

Get 7 day free trial