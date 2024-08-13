The great Cathy O’Brien joins me to discuss her journey from MK Ultra slave to survivor and now warrior for humanity. She is a true testament to the power of spirit and the potential of all of us to overcome whatever obstacles we find ourselves involved with.

On August 3rd, 1977 the 95th U.S. Congress opened hearings into the reported abuses concerning the CIA’s TOP SECRET mind control research program code named MK-Ultra. Cathy O’Brien’s testimony was sealed from the public for “national security” reasons.

Her experience has been chronicled in her books which you can find on her website at https://trance-formation.com/

We discuss how all of us are now subjected to the techniques learned during the MK Ultra program and other programs like it.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: MK Ultra has been deployed on Everyone w/ Cathy O’Brien

Description: Cathy O’Brien, the world’s most famous MK Ultra whistleblower and certainly also one of the most courageous, joins the program to explain her journey from victim to survivor and now to warrior of the people. She explains how MK Ultra is being used en masse and how people can deprogram and heal from this insidious destructive force put on humanity.

