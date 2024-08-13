The great Cathy O’Brien joins me to discuss her journey from MK Ultra slave to survivor and now warrior for humanity. She is a true testament to the power of spirit and the potential of all of us to overcome whatever obstacles we find ourselves involved with.
On August 3rd, 1977 the 95th U.S. Congress opened hearings into the reported abuses concerning the CIA’s TOP SECRET mind control research program code named MK-Ultra. Cathy O’Brien’s testimony was sealed from the public for “national security” reasons.
Her experience has been chronicled in her books which you can find on her website at https://trance-formation.com/
We discuss how all of us are now subjected to the techniques learned during the MK Ultra program and other programs like it.
Here are the details of the show:
Title: MK Ultra has been deployed on Everyone w/ Cathy O’Brien
Description: Cathy O’Brien, the world’s most famous MK Ultra whistleblower and certainly also one of the most courageous, joins the program to explain her journey from victim to survivor and now to warrior of the people. She explains how MK Ultra is being used en masse and how people can deprogram and heal from this insidious destructive force put on humanity.
Link: MK Ultra has been deployed on Everyone w/ Cathy O’Brien
Check the ultrasonic messages coming from your phone and the subliminal brainwashing through your high-refresh-rate phone-screen, higher than the eye can perceive (but not the subconscious):
The full PLAN exposed:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
The Fed is a privately owned corporation owned the the elite. America was taken over in 1913 when the Fed act came online, because who controls the money controls the country. So, I disagree with Cathy that JFK assassination was when they took over. And going back farther, the banksters were trying to do this for a long time. Go father back, and this worldwide manipulation has been going on for millennia.
Our simulated reality is ultimately controlled by those outside the construct, Negative Consciousness Entities, traditionally called demons or Archons, who are ultimately controlled by Positive Consciousness Entities, traditionally called angels, under Originator-Creator-Oversoul. It may not seem that way often, but there is more going on than commonly known, and understanding the nature of our simulated reality is good start. This post can be a jumpstart: https://www.writepharmaparablepublishing.com/p/the-parable-of-what-if-i-told-you