MK Ultra survivor and whistleblower Cathy O’Brien returns to the program to reveal how the infamous government mind control program—originally exposed in the 1970s—is not only still active, but has evolved into more covert and far-reaching forms. Officially launched by the CIA in the 1950s, Project MK Ultra was a secret operation that used trauma-based conditioning, hypnosis, drugs like LSD, sensory deprivation, and psychological manipulation to control individuals’ thoughts and behaviors. While the program was publicly condemned and supposedly shut down, Cathy O’Brien contends it never truly ended—it simply went deeper underground.

In this interview, Cathy exposes how these techniques are still being weaponized today—not just against isolated individuals, but also against entire populations and targeted groups of people through psychological operations, media influence, and cultural manipulation. We examine high-profile celebrities and political figures whose erratic behaviors may suggest they have been subjected to programming. Cathy also shares critical insights into how people can recognize signs of trauma-based mind control and begin the process of healing and deprogramming.

Background on Cathy O’Brien:

Cathy O’Brien is a courageous and groundbreaking whistleblower whose harrowing journey as a survivor of the CIA’s secretive MK Ultra mind control program has become a beacon of truth and empowerment for thousands around the world. With remarkable clarity, strength, and unwavering conviction, she has dedicated her life to exposing the hidden mechanisms of psychological manipulation and abuse used by powerful institutions. Through her books, interviews, and public speaking, Cathy offers not only a chilling insider perspective on one of the darkest covert operations in modern history but also a path to healing, resilience, and awakening. Her voice is a testament to human strength, shedding light on secrets long buried and inspiring others to reclaim their minds and lives.

To learn more about her experience, her research, and practical tools for breaking free from psychological manipulation, visit her website at Trance-Formation.com.

See the full interview: MK Ultra: People, Groups & Nations, Kanye West, Ariana Granda, Britney Spears w/ Cathy O’Brien

