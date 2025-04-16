I recently published an article and conducted an interview exposing the United Nations’ unprecedented move to implement a global tax on world citizens. The interview details are included below. Here’s a short excerpt and a direct link to the full article:

Carbon Credits or Fiscal Chains? The UN and Central Bankers’ Blueprint for Global Control

In a move hailed by global elites but raising red flags for sovereignty advocates, the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) has approved a draft plan to impose the world’s first global carbon tax on shipping. While marketed as a climate solution, the plan marks something far more dangerous: the beginning of direct taxation by an unelected global bureaucracy.​

“Pricing these emissions could help global climate policy in two ways. First, it could accelerate technological development while incentivizing efficiency, kick-starting the sectors’ transition to net zero while addressing the sectors’ hitherto favorable tax treatment.”

— IMF Staff Climate Note, “Destination Net Zero: The Urgent Need for a Global Carbon Tax on Aviation and Shipping,” October 2024 ​IMF

The decision, made at an IMO committee meeting in London, is expected to be formally adopted in 2025 and take effect in 2027. If finalized, this would give a UN agency the power to levy fees that could total $30–40 billion per year by 2030.​

How It Works — and Why It Matters

The plan targets vessels over 5,000 gross tonnage — responsible for about 85% of shipping emissions. Companies will pay escalating fees based on how far their emissions exceed pre-set thresholds. But behind the climate rhetoric lies a deeper issue: who controls the money — and the power that comes with it.​

For the first time, a global agency is being granted revenue-generating authority. Not through donations. Not through member dues. But through taxation — with enforcement baked in.​

“The moment you give bureaucrats a stream of revenue, you no longer have a representative institution — you have a government.”

— Alex Newman, “UN Shipping Tax to Fuel Global Tyranny,” Liberty Sentinel, April 10, 2025​

And no one voted for it.

Read the rest of the article…

-

Details on the episode:

Title: “Most Important Story of the Decade” Globalists Move to Fund World Government

Description: Author and Journalist, Alex Newman and Sam Anthony, CEO of YourNews.com, join the program to discuss perhaps the biggest news story of the decade, if not decades, and that is the move by the globalists to formally fund a world government by taxing the world’s citizens under the guise of climiate change and carbon credits. The United Nations are moving in this direction with little push back anywhere in the world. It signifies the most serious step to date towards a world government.

Link to view/listen to the show: “Most Important Story of the Decade” Globalists Move to Fund World Government

-

Other recent posts:

-

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify:

-

Support my work by supporting my affiliates

You can see all of my affiliates here at SarahWestall.com/shop

Other great products:

Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Buy Super Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J