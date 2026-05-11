Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

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Most People Can’t Handle What’s Coming | Eddie Conner

Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
May 11, 2026

Here is the latest Thrive Hour.

I’m finding great encouragement in seeing these conversations reach people at a deeper level. Personally, I had come to a point where I could no longer continue this work without bringing more meaning into it.

You do not have to be on this journey with me, but I hope you will be.

The show is uploaded here on Substack.

Description:

Eddie Conner, soul intuitive and widely recognized voice featured on CNN, Coast to Coast, and many other platforms, returns to the Sunday Night Thrive Hour for a powerful and grounding conversation.

In this episode, we go deep into some of the most pressing realities of today’s world—but through a lens of clarity, strength, and empowerment. Eddie breaks down how modern propaganda and information warfare are accelerating at a pace unlike anything we’ve seen before, and why most people are simply not equipped to process the volume and intensity of messaging coming at them.

We explore how this constant psychological pressure is affecting individuals, families, and society as a whole—and more importantly, what you can do about it.

This is not about fear. It’s about awareness.

You will hear practical insights on how to:

  • stay grounded amid chaos

  • protect your mental and emotional energy

  • develop discernment in an overloaded information environment

  • and show up stronger for yourself and those around you

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, drained, or questioning what’s real—this conversation will help you reset, refocus, and move forward with intention.

You can learn more about Eddie and his work at EddieConner.com

Listen on Audio:

Past Thrive Episodes:

Thrive Hour: Why Men Were Targeted: Sophia, the Gnostics & Hidden History | Jay Weidner

Thrive Hour: Why Men Were Targeted: Sophia, the Gnostics & Hidden History | Jay Weidner

Sarah Westall
·
May 5
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Doctors Say This Boy Should Not Be Able to Do This—But He Can | Katie Asher

Doctors Say This Boy Should Not Be Able to Do This—But He Can | Katie Asher

Sarah Westall
·
Apr 13
Read full story
Thrive Hour - Enrich your Soul Once a Week

Thrive Hour - Enrich your Soul Once a Week

Sarah Westall
·
Mar 26
Read full story
Ethiopian Bible: Considered the World’s First Bible | Eddie Conner (resend)

Ethiopian Bible: Considered the World’s First Bible | Eddie Conner (resend)

Sarah Westall
·
Apr 8
Read full story

A true win-win is when you receive a great product that genuinely helps meet your needs, while also helping keep the lights on here.

Please considering supporting the sponsors and affiliates mentioned during this episode:

The Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss & Muscle Preservation

The Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss & Muscle Preservation

Sarah Westall
·
June 12, 2025
Read full story

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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