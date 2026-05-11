Most People Can’t Handle What’s Coming | Eddie Conner

Here is the latest Thrive Hour.

I’m finding great encouragement in seeing these conversations reach people at a deeper level. Personally, I had come to a point where I could no longer continue this work without bringing more meaning into it.

You do not have to be on this journey with me, but I hope you will be.

The show is uploaded here on Substack.

Description:

Eddie Conner, soul intuitive and widely recognized voice featured on CNN, Coast to Coast, and many other platforms, returns to the Sunday Night Thrive Hour for a powerful and grounding conversation.

In this episode, we go deep into some of the most pressing realities of today’s world—but through a lens of clarity, strength, and empowerment. Eddie breaks down how modern propaganda and information warfare are accelerating at a pace unlike anything we’ve seen before, and why most people are simply not equipped to process the volume and intensity of messaging coming at them.

We explore how this constant psychological pressure is affecting individuals, families, and society as a whole—and more importantly, what you can do about it.

This is not about fear. It’s about awareness.

You will hear practical insights on how to:

stay grounded amid chaos

protect your mental and emotional energy

develop discernment in an overloaded information environment

and show up stronger for yourself and those around you



If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, drained, or questioning what’s real—this conversation will help you reset, refocus, and move forward with intention.

You can learn more about Eddie and his work at EddieConner.com

Listen on Audio:

Past Thrive Episodes:

A true win-win is when you receive a great product that genuinely helps meet your needs, while also helping keep the lights on here.

Please considering supporting the sponsors and affiliates mentioned during this episode: