Most People Can’t Handle What’s Coming | Eddie Conner

Here is the latest Thrive Hour.
I’m finding great encouragement in seeing these conversations reach people at a deeper level. Personally, I had come to a point where I could no longer continue this work without bringing more meaning into it.
You do not have to be on this journey with me, but I hope you will be.
The show is uploaded here on Substack.
Description:
Eddie Conner, soul intuitive and widely recognized voice featured on CNN, Coast to Coast, and many other platforms, returns to the Sunday Night Thrive Hour for a powerful and grounding conversation.
In this episode, we go deep into some of the most pressing realities of today’s world—but through a lens of clarity, strength, and empowerment. Eddie breaks down how modern propaganda and information warfare are accelerating at a pace unlike anything we’ve seen before, and why most people are simply not equipped to process the volume and intensity of messaging coming at them.
We explore how this constant psychological pressure is affecting individuals, families, and society as a whole—and more importantly, what you can do about it.
This is not about fear. It’s about awareness.
You will hear practical insights on how to:
stay grounded amid chaos
protect your mental and emotional energy
develop discernment in an overloaded information environment
and show up stronger for yourself and those around you
If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, drained, or questioning what’s real—this conversation will help you reset, refocus, and move forward with intention.
You can learn more about Eddie and his work at EddieConner.com
Listen on Audio:
Past Thrive Episodes:
Thrive Hour: Why Men Were Targeted: Sophia, the Gnostics & Hidden History | Jay Weidner
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