My mom died last Wednesday, just four weeks after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. It went incredibly fast. Although she had non-small cell cancer, it acted like small cell — turbo in nature.

I’ve learned that opinions about cancer are strong and divided. Many “experts” exist, each absolutely convinced they’re right. The convictions around cancer treatments are as intense as any other major debate in society.

An oncologist who’s seen people recover from chemotherapy or other “approved” methods is often completely convinced — or brainwashed — that nothing else works.

A doctor or medical professional who’s witnessed people recover through holistic approaches — by strengthening the immune system, changing diet, or using repurposed supplements like ivermectin — often believes just as strongly that their way is the only way.

But for people like me, the only thing that matters is what works — what actually reverses cancer quickly and with the least suffering possible. The right treatment is whatever works best for that person, in that moment, as fast and as effectively as possible.

In my mom’s case, the system completely failed her. If you’re unwilling to be honest, to look openly at all possible options, you are not a good practitioner. I don’t care how many years of training you have — without critical thinking, without the ability to research and apply more effective treatments, you’re not effective at your job. Period. You’re the C-team.

That means most oncologists are doing a poor job. They’re trapped in a system pushing inferior treatments onto the sick and vulnerable. Along the way, they make a fortune selling those treatments. Their lack of discernment, combined with the control corporations and insurers have over their practice — and their desire to protect their jobs instead of doing what’s right — keeps patients stuck in a destructive, and yes, evil system.

Many of you gave me suggestions for my mom. Please understand — I didn’t have control over what she ultimately chose. It wasn’t my body; it was hers.

Miraculously, after three weeks of lobbying and watching the system do absolutely nothing for her, we finally got my family—and more importantly, my mom—on board with a personalized protocol created by oncologist and radiologist, Dr. Makis. We also found a functional medicine MD, Dr. Rawson, in Minnesota, who embraced Dr. Makis’s protocol and expanded it into a full-body personalized holistic plan designed to help her body fight cancer and heal in the most effective state possible for treatment.

As a family, we believed this approach was best for my mom.

But we ran out of time. Before we were able to fully implement the protocol my mom passed. God wanted her, and there was nothing anyone could do.

Still, I believe that if we’d had even one more month, we may have saved her life.

If there’s one lesson in all of this: if you or someone you love has cancer, move fast. The cancers ripping through communities right now are aggressive and relentless.

I’m strong, and I will fight for all of you to have access to better treatments than my mom received. If her death helps save even one life, that will be her legacy — and that would be a gift.

I’ll be back to posting on Substack this week and creating new content — conducting fresh interviews in my ongoing pursuit of the truth, wherever it leads.

