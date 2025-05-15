The neoconservatives never seem to disappear—they just change titles and administrations. Or new ones pop up not much different than the old ones.

One of the most well-known among them is Victoria Nuland, widely viewed as a key architect of the 2014 coup/regime change in Ukraine, and linked to numerous geopolitical flashpoints around the world during her tenure as the third-highest-ranking official in the U.S. State Department.

Her husband, Robert Kagan, is a co-founder of the Project for the New American Century (PNAC)—the influential think tank that aggressively promoted U.S. global supremacy, military interventionism, and the invasion of Iraq.

Together, their partnership epitomizes the bipartisan entrenchment of interventionist foreign policy in Washington, where hawkish agendas persist regardless of which party is in power.

Victoria Nuland, recently retired, isn’t the only famous neocon. John Bolton—another iconic figure of interventionist foreign policy—has been making the rounds on CNN and other mainstream outlets, loudly criticizing Trump for his “peace” negotiations. True to form, Bolton rarely sees a conflict he doesn’t want to escalate, and his long-running vendetta against Trump makes him a favorite guest for networks eager to promote hawkish counterpoints to non-interventionist policy.

Neocons are dangerous —but they become even more dangerous in times of global instability, especially when a monetary reset and major power shifts are underway.

They often serve as useful instruments (or useful idiots) for those seeking to exploit war as a tool, which historically precedes monetary resets, which is ongoing now.

My latest interview with Joe Hoft, writer for the Gateway Pundit and host of the Joe Hoft Show, I discuss this and more. Here are the details:

Link to the show: Neocon Revival: Why War Hawks Like Nuland and Bolton Never Go Away w/ Joe Hoft

Description: Joe Hoft—financial expert, author, and Gateway Pundit contributor—joins the program to break down the geopolitical war games being played at the expense of the American people and the world. Together, we explore the deeper forces driving this chaos and examine why such entrenched corruption continues unchecked for decades, despite overwhelming public opposition. You can follow Joe Hoft’s work at the Gateway Pundit or on his website at https://JoeHoft.com

