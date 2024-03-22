Many of you who follow my work know I really admire Sharry Edwards. Why? Because she was not only born with an amazing capability to hear 200x better than other humans, but she took that Xman quality and used it to forge a new field of medicine, bioacoustics. (she has formally been given this credit by The International Association of New Science in 2001)

Her skill was tested by a couple multiple military labs and she was also featured on a couple PBS specials over 30 years ago. That was before the world went whacko and information like this was still considered safe, interesting and worthwhile (remember the early days of the internet - that was an amazing time to be alive, we learned so much back then).

Additional content paying subscribers below: Included below is a document showing Sharry Edward’s work with the military and also a document showing MIT Lincoln Labs used her work almost immediately after (without permission). AND, I also included my interview with Christopher James from today where he interviews me.

*

After completing all of the necessary work to receive her doctorate, Edwards stopped shy of submitting her final thesis due to the fear her work would be owned by the University; which is true. They do own everything students do in the quest to receive a PhD.

She did not want the information she knew and understood to be owned by anyone. She believed that humanity has an inherent right to the knowledge she was uncovering.

Since then, Sharry Edwards has spent over 4 decades documenting over 500,000 data points relating to frequency and health. Her vast database and knowledge is invaluable for future humanity.

Her capability has also enabled her to understand if people are lying or what their underlying motives could be. It sounds like science fiction, but it is remarkable how accurate she is.

I had the pleasure again to sit down with Sharry and discuss her latest vocal analysis of three high profile people in society, Michelle Obama, Elon Musk and Klaus Schwab.

We then discuss her background and what her capabilities are. This is great for anyone who wants to understand her better.

*

Here are the show details:

Title: New Analysis: Michelle Obama, Elon Musk, Klaus Schwab, Plus who is Sharry Edwards?

Description: Sharry Edwards, founder of Bioacoustic Medicine, rejoins the program to share her latest analysis of Michelle Obama, Elon Musk and Klaus Schwab. She then also explains her amazing ability to hear 200x better than the average human. Lastly we discuss her dream of creating bioacoustics centers in every town in the world. You can learn more about Sharry Edwards at https://SoundHealthOptions.com

*