Most people sense that we are already at war or world war is coming. It appears NATO troops are building in preparation to support Ukraine although they deny their intent of putting troops on the ground.

The fact that Ukraine is struggling and ready to fall is not a secret (see here and here)

What is a secret is what NATO plans to do about the situation. Many, including my latest guest, Dave Hodges, believes NATO is already preparing troops to support Ukraine. What we do know is that NATO wants to strengthen its role in defending Ukraine:

From ForeignAffairs.com: What Ukraine needs from NATO:

NATO leaders should agree on three additional measures, all aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defense and helping it build a modern military. First, NATO must take over from the United States in leading the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a roughly 50-country coalition that meets regularly to discuss Ukraine’s military needs and decides which country will provide the required equipment. Expanding NATO’s role would institutionalize the alliance’s support of Ukraine, ensuring continuity at a time when the United States’ commitment to Ukraine is in question. Second, NATO must work with Ukraine to articulate a long-term vision for the country’s military. Currently, multiple coalitions are focused on its various components: demining, F-16 capabilities, information technology infrastructure, armor and artillery, and long-range strike capacity. NATO can and should coordinate these efforts, which would help the Ukrainian military develop into a fully integrated and interoperable force. Third, NATO should establish a Ukraine training mission, taking over the coordination of training Ukrainian forces from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other individual countries. Training is critical for Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield today, as well as for the interoperability of Ukraine’s future force. The shared aim of these three measures is not to diminish the engagement of individual countries but to enhance the efficiency of existing efforts in support of Ukraine by bringing them under NATO’s purview. Institutionalizing these functions within NATO will signal to the Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will not outlast Western support for Ukraine.

Something else to think about…. Two years ago, Renee Parsons brought to your attention, on my show and website, that NATO has increased its influence on the US military. So much so, they are commanding our Navy fleets and formed a new headquarters in Norfolk, you can read about it here: HERE ARE THE FACTS: Norfolk NATO Base is “fully operational” and ready to support the “international order”

Dave Hodges and I discuss this, new details emerging about the Baltimore Bridge and other important topics in the most recent show, here are the details:

Also, for paying members, I uploaded a copy of Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars with some excerpts from the document.