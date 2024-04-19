The continuing attack on free speech will heat up over the next few months, at least that is the intel Dave Hodges is receiving from his sources that he shares in my latest show.

It’s not just simple censorship anymore. Due to the massive push back by all of us, they are now reframing the narrative as a fight to protect our “democratic” institutions. Meaning, anyone that threatens a government or powerful institution with damaging speech will be silenced.

Of course, the purpose of the first amendment was precisely to protect speech that challenges powerful groups and institutions. It’s the most important mechanism we have to protect our freedoms and to solve problems (i.e. form a more perfect union). Without it, the most powerful (and the most wealthy) cannot be stopped from committing serious crimes or from literally doing anything they desire, like taking over the country.

Of course we discuss a lot more than free speech. Its never a boring conversation with Dave.

Here are the details of the show with Dave Hodges:

Title: New Intel: Internet Takedown, Massive Purge, Weaponizing “Democratic Institutions” w/ Dave Hodges

Description: Dave Hodges returns to the program to disclose his investigative work into how they plan on shutting down the internet via psychological operations. The plan is to protect the US “democratic institutions” by shutting down opposition speech, thereby regaining the control of the narrative within the masses. You can follow and learn more about Dave Hodges on his website at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com

Link: New Intel: Internet Takedown, Massive Purge, Weaponizing “Democratic Institutions” w/ Dave Hodges

Other posts you may have missed:

(Article) Strategic Showdown: A Comprehensive Breakdown of Iran’s Calculated Strikes on Israeli Soil & the Growing Possibility of WWIII - Reinette Senum - Iran’s attack against Israel was a head scratcher and not what you may think. The below article by Reinette Senum is the best analysis I have seen so far. Read more…

(Article) Another Biden Failure: Taliban Leader Doubles Down on Treatment of Women - It wasn’t always this bad for women in Afghanistan. Women had the right to vote in 1919, a year before women in the United States. Read more…

*

Remove Graphene Oxide, Heavy Metals & More: MasterPeace sets the standard as the keystone detoxification support in todays toxic world. The natural master binder, Clinoptilolite Zeolite, nano sized and paired with Marine Plasma nutrition, sub-nano sized, is a breakthrough in holistic detoxification!

Questions about Zeolites and Marine Plasma:

Do zeolites strip the body of essential metals and nutrients?

People are concerned with this question when taking zeolite. There are many beneficial metals, such as iron, magnesium, and chromium, which our bodies need to function. It is an understandable concern, since zeolite detoxifies heavy metals from the body. Yet, there need not be any fear of taking zeolite. When your cells need certain metals, they are marked with a protein and then cannot be pulled out by the zeolite. It essentially neutralizes the positive charge of the metal. People who are anemic are able to take zeolite with no problem or fear of this mineral stripping their bodies of necessary iron. (source: HealthyZeolite.com - Read more…)

What is Marine Plasma?

The basic idea behind Marine Plasma is that in very specific places in the open ocean, vortices are created that collect billions of simple plants called phytoplankton. These microscopic-sized plants use sunlight and minerals to create the most bio-available, mineral-rich liquid on earth. (source: Dr Tom Cowan - Read more…)

Why is MasterPeace just better? By combining marine plasma with incredibly powerful, nano sized and intact zeolites, MasterPeace is able to remove heavy metals and toxins more effectively than any other product on the market while providing you with incredibly powerful nutrition. A 2-month supply at only $52.99 is a great price and they are the only company working to prove its effectiveness with transparency and ongoing trials. That’s why I endorse MasterPeace.

Learn more or buy now…