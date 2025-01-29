Pioneer in Bioacoustics Medicine, Sharry Edwards, rejoins the program to share her new analysis tool that determines precisely why you are overweight. Over 2000 vocal prints of volunteers were evaluated which resulted in twenty generalized categories that caused unwanted fat and other health issues. Learn how to get your own analysis at weight-loss-analysis or read more about her process at vocal-print-analysis-for-personalized (this is for Sarah Westall Substack subscribers).

Sharry Edwards MEd Biography

Named Scientist of the Year in 2001 for her work in BioAcoustic Biology by The International Association of New Science

Sharry Edwards™ is the pioneer in the study of Human BioAcoustic Biology. Her 30 years of research is being used at the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology in Albany, OH.​

​​Sharry Edwards’ work is now included in The Duke University Encyclopedia of New Medicine, by Leonard A. Wisnecki and The Scientific Basis of Integrative Medicine, by Lucy Anderson. The effects of BioAcoustic Biology, now accepted by these prestigious medical encyclopedias, have unlimited health and wellness potential.

According to Edwards, “BioAcoustics Voice Spectral Analysis can detect hidden or underlying stresses in the body that are expressed as disease.” The vocal print can identify toxins, pathogens and nutritional supplements that are too low or too high. In addition, vocal print can be used to match the most compatible treatment remedy to each client. The introduction of the proper low frequency sound to the body, indicated through voice analysis, has been shown to control: pain, body temperature, heart rhythm, and blood pressure. It has also been shown to regenerate body tissue, and alleviate the symptoms of many diseases (in some cases, even those considered to be incurable). Learn more @ https://SoundHealthOptions.com