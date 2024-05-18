The stolen screenplay of the Matrix Trilogy has been called "the biggest story not told in Hollywood". They say the Matrix wasn’t fiction, but a “documentary of our future”. As time goes by, it sure does seem more and more like what the transhumanists have in mind.

What is not surprising, but makes the story even more interesting, and sad, is that the person who developed the concept and wrote the screenplay was never given credit. The big Hollywood studios, Warner Brothers and Disney, stole the screenplay. Then they pulled all the tricks to get away with their crime.

The more the evidence comes out, the more obvious it is that the screenplay was stolen. For those who have been following me for years, you would have seen Thomas Althouse on the program many times showing evidence that his work was taken.

His telling of the story is a combination of hard evidence and weirdness. The hard evidence is indisputable. The weirdness is Althouse’s struggle to explain the strange and abusive treatment he suffered during his fight against the big studios.

One may be believe his interpretation of the strange events is too far fetched (although not unprecedented), but you cannot argue the hard facts showing his early screenplay does match in many ways to the final product.

Today’s show presents even more damning evidence with proof that his screenplay was given to Warner Brothers. The audio you will hear during the show is heart wrenching as Althouse’s emotions are clearly on display as he captures the damning evidence on tape.

With this evidence the studios cannot claim any longer that they never met him and that he is simply making up a story. After all, facts are facts. And those facts are not on their side no matter how much money and power they have to fix the legal outcome.

You also may be blown away to know that so much of the original themes in the movie are playing out in real life. For example, the “Neurolink” concept was first introduced and coined in the Matrix screenplay by Althouse. Elon Musk was not the first person to use the term or the concept. Althouse was.

And what is Neurolink? It’s the most powerful mind control device every created.

Even though the Matrix seems ever more close to reality, Althouse claims they messed up the interpretation of the story and so much is either left untold or told inaccurately. He claims the true interpretation would change our understanding of the film and gives us a better look at the film as a “future documentary”.

That is fascinating and we will explore that in the next show we have planned.

Here are the details on the video with Thomas Althouse:

Title: NEW SMOKING GUN EVIDENCE: Disney & Warner Brothers Stole the Matrix Screenplay

Description: The original creator behind the concept of the Matrix Trilogy, Thomas Althouse, returns to the program with new evidence proving his screen play and original concepts behind the Matrix trilogy was stolen. According to Althouse, and many others who have come forward, steeling screenplays is not unique to him. Unfortunately this is more of a common practice than is widely known or understood by the public.

Link: NEW SMOKING GUN EVIDENCE: Disney & Warner Brothers Stole the Matrix Screenplay

