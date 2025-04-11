Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling join the program to unveil groundbreaking research revealing how EMFs may disrupt brainwave activity, effectively cutting humans off from deeper connection with their environment. The findings were so striking that even previously skeptical mainstream scientists were left stunned — and convinced — by the effectiveness of Leela Quantum’s technology. Ian and Philipp also share insights from additional trials and explore how, when properly understood, quantum energy holds the potential to create powerful, lasting change. You can join Leela’s Telegram group to learn more about Quantum energy, and more here: Telegram Group
Link to watch or listen to the show: New Study: EMFs Literally Put You into a Brainwave Cage; Reclaiming your Mind w/ Ian & Philipp
Studies discussed during the show:
Impact of Quantum Energy on EEG and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) during 5G Exposure
Exploring the Effects of Quantum Upgrade on Blood Health and Energy Balance in Pets
The Electronic Revolution is the Demonic Evolution.
I experience emf torture on a daily basis. Our wonderful government is running a torture program on innocent Americans. The excuse is that they are terrorists. I've been in this system 11 years and have experienced trauma on a level that can't be described. Please talk about this subject more, it might help. Thank you