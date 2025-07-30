Matt Hazen, CEO of Masterpeace, and naturopath Caroline Mansfield return to the program with alarming new findings. A recent study reveals that many individuals are emitting MAC Network IDs—unique identifiers typically associated with electronic devices—from within their own bodies. This suggests that humans may now be detectable as nodes on a digital network, raising serious concerns about tracking, surveillance, and biological manipulation.

Even more compelling, Matt and Caroline reveal how Masterpeace has been shown to eliminate these embedded signals—potentially offering a path to reclaiming our bodily sovereignty and freedom from this invasive technology.

Link to watch the show: NEW STUDY RESULTS: Humans have MAC ID Chips – How Did They Get There?

You can learn more about Masterpeace and try it yourself here

Check out other shows you may have missed this week:

Also, are you wanting to shed those extra pounds! You should seriously look into peptides. Retatrutide is the more effective and safer (its just the peptide) than Ozempic:

Retatrutide: Experience the next level in body transformation with Retatrutide—widely considered the most powerful peptide on the market today. This revolutionary triple-agonist targets GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors simultaneously to deliver extraordinary fat-burning results alongside blood sugar control and appetite regulation. In clinical studies, Retatrutide has shown unmatched reductions in body weight—up to 24%, making it a game-changing option for those seeking serious metabolic shifts. Whether you're battling obesity, type 2 diabetes, or simply looking to reshape your body, Retatrutide offers a potent, science-backed solution for fat loss, energy, and long-term health.

I also use other peptides to maintain muscle as you lose weight and as you get older. You can learn about the protocol I used to lose 30lbs (I am more in maintenance mode now) in this peptide guide I put together:

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify: