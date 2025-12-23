I am on vacation during the holidays, and I hope you also have some time off to spend with family and friends. While I am working as little as possible, I wanted to share my latest episodes with you. These were all prerecorded before I left town, but I think they are really interesting, with good nuggets of wisdom throughout.

Newsmax Fired Me on Air! What Gets You Fired These Days w/ Dennis Michael Lynch: Former Newsmax prime-time host Dennis Michael Lynch joins the program for revealing conversation about his time at the network. Lynch recounts the shocking moment he was fired live on air and breaks down the internal dynamics that led to his ouster. We also dig into his time working with Silicon Valley’s John Sculley — the former Apple CEO best known for firing Steve Jobs — and what that experience taught him about power, media, and entrepreneurship. Lynch doesn’t hold back as he shares his candid assessment of the future of the United States and the forces shaping our national trajectory.

What’s Behind the Silver Surge? Large Institutions Cashing In w/ Andy Schectman: Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, rejoins the program to break down the explosive surge in silver prices — and the unmistakable signs of manipulation now appearing across global markets. As silver pushes into a new phase of volatility, Andy explains what is really driving the move, who’s behind the suppression patterns, and why the disconnect between physical demand and paper pricing is becoming impossible to hide. We explore what this emerging pressure means not only for silver investors, but for industries dependent on silver, the global supply chain, and the stability of the world economy. We also cover the most important economic news affecting your savings, purchasing power, and financial future — including signals that the mainstream media is ignoring.