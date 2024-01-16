Hi all! I haven’t published in a few days because I have been busy helping my daughter move across the country to start her first full time job. Like many parents out there, I have mixed emotions. I sure don’t want her to move across the country, but I am also proud watching her grow and start new adventures.

Its a far cry from those days when her and her friends “accidentally” signed me up as an Uber driver. After I started getting bombarded with pickup requests, I learned that instead of reserving a car, she signed me up as a new Uber driver! It didn’t take me long to figure out how to remove myself. I am sure she and her friends had some laughs over that one!

To me it was just yesterday. It’s amazing how fast things change!

Anyways, I recently posted an interesting show with my friend and fellow investigative journalist, Alexandra Bruce. You will likely learn some things in this interview, for example, did you know that Obama’s new movie is pumping out a subliminal frequency that causes migraines? We discuss this and more. Here are the details:

Title: Obama’s Movie, Trilateral Commission Declares 2023 Year One of the NWO w/ Alexandra Bruce

Description: Investigative journalist, Alexandra Bruce, rejoins the program to discuss the strange frequencies infused into the latest Netflix movie produced by the Obamas. We also discuss the Trilateral Commission’s declaration that the first year of the New World Order was 2023. What does that mean? Plus we discuss Bruce’s top news items. You can follow Alexandra Bruce at https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/

Show Link: Obama’s Movie, Trilateral Commission Declares 2023 Year One of the NWO w/ Alexandra Bruce

Also, for paid subscribers, I am including a free pdf on the Franklin scandal (at the bottom of this post). If you don’t know about this, its a good read. It’s not a fun topic to learn about, but its important for people to be aware.

Join the conversation:

Leave a comment

Also, don’t miss this opportunity to receive a free bottle of Gluco-Control for one year - its a BOGO! It’s the best promo I have seen and its a wonderful opportunity for your loved one to also receive the benefits of Gluco-Control.

This is a product I take before meals to help decrease my sugar intake and to control sugar fluctuations, lose weight and to feel healthier. If you are interested in this promo, here is the link: https://grow.thegoodinside.com/bogo-gluco-control-lp

Here is some additional information:

For paid subscribers: free pdf on the Franklin scandal. If you don’t know about this, its a good read. It’s not a fun topic to learn about, but its important for people to be aware.