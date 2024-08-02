Many people have been covering this topic in detail. Most of the controversy has centered around the obvious comparison of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” portrait of Jesus Christ and his 12 apostles. The similarities leads most to believe the goal was to mock Christianity.

The creator of the giant spectacle claimed the scene was not inspired from “The Last Supper” but rather “the idea was to have a Pagan festival linked to the Gods of Olympus.”

If you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you on Mars. Its a screaming deal.

But the Last Supper scene was not the most disturbing, at least to me. There are others, as you will see below, that took the spectacle to such a low level that only a psychopath could appreciate it.

One scene featured 2 men and a women in a flirtatious scene in the National Library.

The viewers were “entertained” with a close up of French literature that, you would think, would represent the French in a positive light. But this is one of the books they chose to highlight:

Here they are showing the book “Diable au Corps” which translates to “Devil in the Flesh”. It is about a married woman having an affair with a 15-year-old boy while her husband is out at war. Its about pedophilia with a minor.

But the scene I believe is the most disturbing of the entire ceremony is this one:

Here you see a white horse that eerily appears to represent the pale horse of the apocalypse. The Bible states, “his name that sat upon him was Death, and Hell followed with him.”

Representatives for each country, carrying their national flags, were lined up on each side of the street. Then, as the horseman passed them, they began to follow behind him.

What message did the creepy cult try to send with this?

If you want to see a deep analysis of the occult symbolism in the ceremony, Vigilant Citizen does a great job here…

