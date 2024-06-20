Many “experts” are telling you that crypto is bad, but behind the scenes many of those same experts are in full gear implementing and supporting crypto. Whether its through the CBDCs or the takeover of Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, there are freedom oriented cryptos that enable quick, inexpensive peer to peer transactions between you and whoever you want to exchange with. Basically, a free method of exchange without the governments of the world tracking every transaction you do via your bank or credit card.

In other words, it allows private unrestricted transactions to occur. A bank or government cannot interfere whenever they deem the country, the person, or whatever is “untrustworthy”. While many may think that shutting down your access to conduct basic business, like buying food or sending money to another country, is far fetched, it’s not. Ask people like Dr. Mercola, journalist Maryam Henein and the Last American Vegabond who all have had their bank accounts shut down.

The practice has become so widespread in the European Union and in the UK that legislators are drafting bills to make it illegal to shut off access to funds based on political bias (because thats what this really is about). Of course the global banking cartel are working hard to make sure any legislation that passes is watered down with nice sounding words where the public feels “safe” and control is still easy to be had.

Regardless what the “experts” are telling you. Not all cryptos are controlled and tracked by governments. Some really do increase your freedom. Thats why the “authorities” are going hard after the crypto entrepreneurs. They don’t want crypto to disappear, they just want to steal the patents from the crypto entrepreneurs, control and profit from all the transactions and own it for themselves.

They see the future. They know that the world is moving to a digital space where people want instant worldwide transactions to occur. Thats why the global banking cartel are working in overdrive to control it, make money from it and leverage it to control you.

The best way to fight this Orwellian future that is fast approaching is not to fight all cryptos, because frankly, cryptos are not going away. Its to ban the cryptos that are set up to control you; like the government CBDCs.

My latest episode I talk to one of the crypto pioneers, Reggie Middleton. He is widely considered one of the finest thinkers in this space. Here is a brief bio:

Reggie has advised tens of thousands of investors, traders, hedge funds, family offices and global banks. Mr. Middleton publicly predicted the fall of Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, GGP (2nd largest US retail REIT), and the European sovereign debt crisis amid nearly 100 successful macro and investment calls. Reggie’s firm has been the first to settle a peer-to-peer blockchain swap, the first to apply for patent protection for the capital markets application of the technology in every major financial jurisdiction, and has heralded the merits of blockchain-based assets since 2013. He has been featured on The Keiser Report, Boom Bust, Bloomberg, BBC and CNBC on a regular basis.

Reggie is one of the entrepreneurs being targeted by the global banking cartel in order to clear a path for themselves. You may have noticed that he was a regular on the BBC, Bloomberg and CNBC. Well, that has ended. The global cartel has exerted their power and the propaganda networks have complied.

Here are the details of that show:

Title: Ongoing Operation: Banking Cartel is taking down the Crypto Entrepreneurs w/ Reggie Middleton

Description: Crypto currency entrepreneur, Reggie Middleton, joins the program to explain the attack on crypto entrepreneurs that is ongoing. How he is specifically being targeted and why him and others in this space are being targeted. Middleton is heavily supported by Veri owners, the same people who the government claims he defrauded. You can learn more and support his cause at https://sites.google.com/view/rmlf/home

Link: Ongoing Operation: Banking Cartel is taking down the Crypto Entrepreneurs w/ Reggie Middleton

