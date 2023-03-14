So I asked OpenAI (ChatGPT) some questions. What do you think about the answers it gave?

Before I show you the questions, I have to let you know that I do not believe ChatGPT is “alive”, “conscious” or is headed towards being “conscious”. It is an advanced software algorithm that reads information it finds everywhere, synthesizes it and repeats it back to you. Along the way it changes its algorithm based on feedback so it can be more accurate. It may seem “conscious” because of it’s sophisticated answers and that may confuse some people, but it simply is not “alive”.

AI can be a very useful tool if used for “good” purposes. If history is our guide though, humans for some reason, cannot resist using tools for greed, power, and other abuses.

The danger is that OpenAI is an advanced software tool that could be used for ultimate control of humanity if put in the wrong hands. The feedback it is given that alters it’s algorithms can be dangerously flawed based on:

the humans original programming, the humans giving the feedback, how it was programmed to accept feedback, how it was programmed to make changes and (this one is important) the power it is given to control necessities in our lives considering any inherent flaws developed through 1 thru 4.

But it also must be noted that it could be used for many good things such as doing effective research, finding alternatives health solutions, developing new products and inventions and moving humanity towards a new age of learning.

So we must ask this important question: Is it possible for humanity to act responsibly together so the later materializes and not the former?

So here are the questions I asked. I couldn’t resist asking the first one.