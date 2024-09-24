Andy Schectman of Miles Franklin rejoins the program to discuss the possibility of Operation Sandman being initiated (i.e. 100 countries dumping the dollar all at once to take down the United States) and what that could mean to the US dollar and to the world. We also discuss the Quantum Financial System; what it could be and whether it is legit or not. See more…

*

To protect your financial well being, contact Miles Franklin at info@MilesFranklin.com and tell them “Saran sent me”. You will get access to their private, much better, price list giving you the best prices in the country.

*