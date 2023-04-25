Lately large businesses have pretty much lost their collective minds or at least their business minds. The latest ousting of top rated host Tucker Carlson from Fox News is a perfect example of crazy on display. The official press release stated:

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

According to Business Insider, Tucker is out for his "conspiratorial" coverage of the January 6th event. The crime he committed was to show the American public the actual raw video from January 6th and then to talk about it. In other words, he did real journalism.

That’s the story anyways. Like everything else nowadays, a wait and see stance is the best mode of operation. Time will give us many more clues about what actually happened and what is really behind the firing. But for now, here is what we are being told happened.

Fox News owner, Robert Murdoch, says he fired him directly because "he was tired of Tucker Carlson's conspiracy theories about the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol." In addition, there is a discrimination lawsuit that follows Tucker that sources claim is behind the firing. The recent lawsuit against Carlson by Abby Grossberg alleges that she and other Jewish employees were repeatedly discriminated against for being Jewish. It further alleges Carlson created "a work environment that subjugates women based on vile sexist stereotypes."

As fishy as all of this seems to those who have been covering the theater of January 6th and Fox News, we need to be honest and state that it is common in media for women to be disrespected. To be more precise, its common for pretty much everyone to be disrespected. Its a ego infested power hungry industry where those in power treat those with less power pretty badly. This, unfortunately, includes the "Christian" media companies that should be better if they believed in their own rhetoric. But we do live in the real world and we all know how it goes. The spotlight and money given to those in the media does have a way of corrupting many.

For some though, who take the work seriously, it does the opposite. They cover hard news, see bad things constantly and want to be better people. I do not know where Tucker Carlson lies in this spectrum, but the whole story smells of theater or something else.

Carlson wasn't the only big name star who was fired at the top of their game. Remember Roseanne? She had the top rated show on television and they fired her too. Both were dominating in their category when they were fired. That means the networks are throwing out a whole bunch of cash for a larger agenda. Very strange business behavior to say the least.

We can already see the Carlson ousting backfiring in a serious way. Glen Beck said, ""I think that'll kill Fox," during his streaming show and "DONE WITH FOX" is trending on Twitter. Others are publicly sharing that they have cancelled Fox Nation: