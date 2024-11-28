The Architecture of Surveillance: The Panopticon Prison ( source )

The Panopticon: An Expression of Power and a Symbol of Surveillance

Invented in the 18th century by English philosopher and social theorist Jeremy Bentham, the prison typology's core principle was monitoring the maximum number of prisoners with the minimum number of guards. The morphology consisted of a circular array of cells with a watchtower in the centre of the structure. The guards could thus observe every inmate at any time, unseen by the prisoners. The prisoners would be aware of the constant presence of authority, not knowing when they are being observed. As such, the prisoners would be self-disciplining, and few guards could ensure order over a large number of inmates. Described by Bentham as a "new mode of obtaining power of mind over mind", the panopticon, through the constant surveillance, would coerce the inmates into adjusting their own behavior. Bentham envisioned this morphology to be applied to schools, hospitals and asylums… (source)

Now it has moved to every day life; On the roads, in the stores, online, everywhere.

*

The All-Seeing Eye of Providence

This symbol often refers to the eye of God being able to see all. Providence literally translated means “divine guidance.”

*

The Great Seal of The United States features the Eye of Providence.

The image was designed back in 1792 and is used in many places representing the United States including on the back of one dollar bills.

The pyramid is supposed to represent strength, integrity, and endurance.

The seal features the motto “Annuit Coeptis Novus ordo seclorum.” which translates to “he approves of this undertaking, a new order of the ages.”

*

The notion of a loving creator watching over all of us gives most people comfort. Having other humans watch over our every move does not.

My lastest show with Glenn and Eric Meder we discuss this new reality and what it really means. Here are the details:

Title: Panopticon Prison Surveillance State is Humanity’s Current Reality w/ Eric & Glenn Meder

Description: Eric and Glenn Meder join the program to discuss the very real and current panopticon prison surveillance state we are currently living in. We discuss the ways in which they are monitoring and surveilling your every action and how you can detect that activity based on your social media and other online feeds. We also discuss the importance of privacy and how you can remove this constant surveillance with some basic actions. They have a free seminar to teach you five of the most basic actions you can implement. Sign up for their free privacy seminar which airs on December 5th at 11amCT at https://privacyacademy.com/sarah-westall

Link: Panopticon Prison Surveillance State is Humanity’s Current Reality w/ Eric & Glenn Meder

*

Protect yourself now!! Free Seminar TOP 5 STEPS TO EXIT THE SURVEILLANCE STATE & PROTECT YOURSELF ONLINE

Webinar on Thursday, December 5th at 11am CT. (12 pm ET/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PT)

You do not have to be tech savvy to take back your privacy…

You don’t need any high-level technical skills…

All you need is the ability to use a browser, and a desire to protect your freedom.

Glenn Meder will even stay on to answer your questions live!

If you feel overwhelmed because you think there’s no way to protect your online privacy, you need the strategies Glenn is giving away for FREE!

It’s time to take back your privacy.

Sign up for the seminar and receive a free ebook on how to DeGoogle your life!!