Part 2 is now live! This series with Paul Wallis has so far received some pretty interesting responses from various audiences. Many people who have devoted much of their lives to studying the bible understandably refuse to hear information that contradicts their long held believe structure.

This illuminates the issue we have today with modern propaganda. When source documents are altered or misinterpreted, those that fundamentally believe the predominate narrative will not accept anything that contradicts that believe. Even if source documents are proven to be altered or fabricated.

It’s journalism 101 (and 101 of learning); find source documents, determine if they are authentic and then reframe the current narrative/understanding with the new information.

Of course, when it comes to religion and ancient documents, that process is a lot more difficult. Determining if something is authentic is almost impossible. It’s also almost impossible to introduce new information into the current narrative. Science is really difficult to redefine, religion is even harder.

Regardless of those truths, it does not make it less important to at least try to determine what is real and what is not. This 2-part series is that; an honest attempt to figure out our true history by authentically evaluating ancient writings from the bible and elsewhere.

This information is far from conclusive, but it is a start and it’s REALLY interesting.

Ok, here is what I posted the other day but with an update to include the link to part 2:

If you are like me, sometimes you need a break from the day to day news. Thats why I like to cover fascinating topics that show our history is not what it seems. It gives us a needed break from the daily grind, but it also helps to create a better understanding of how we got to where we are today by helping us better understand who and what we are and, maybe more importantly, it helps us to better understand what we are capable of.

The most recent show I just posted with Paul Wallis is one of those shows. It is easily in the top 10 of the most interesting shows I have done. Hopefully, you will agree.

Here are the details:

Show Description:

Paul Anthony Wallis, a senior Churchman, served 33 years as an Archdeacon, a church doctor and a Theological Educator in the Anglican Church. As a researcher and author he began to realize the original texts did not align with the current interpretations. His series of books outlines what he believes are the original true meanings of the ancient biblical texts. He believes that specifically the old testament is a story about our origins as a genetically modified primate by an alien species. His findings are mind blowing and, if true, fundamentally changes our understanding of human origins.

Link to part 1: “Old Testament tells Story of Alien Human Origins” w/ Paul Wallis Part 1

Link to part 2: “Old Testament tells Story of Alien Human Origins” w/ Paul Wallis Part 2

Also, for subscribers, as promised in the show, I have uploaded my original interview with Mauro Biglino (see below). This is a 2-part series I did with the famed Vatican translator who, like Paul Wallis, believes the old testament documents our early experiences with an advanced alien race.

This 2-part series with Biglino was recorded almost 6 years ago. It originally aired on Youtube and had received hundred of thousands of views before they decided to take down my entire channel. This video was not the reason the channel was taken down, but it did suffer the same fate as all the rest. Hopefully you will enjoy this discussion as much as I did.

