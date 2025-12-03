Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Part 2: AI Genesis Mission, Narrative Warfare with Cultural Intelligence Expert Scott Kesterson

Sarah Westall's avatar
Sarah Westall
Dec 03, 2025
∙ Paid

Cultural intelligence strategist Scott Ketterson joins me for a high-level conversation about the information war reshaping modern society. Drawing on his background in cultural analysis, narrative design, and influence architecture, we explore how power now operates through perception, belief, and meaning. Together, we map out the mechanics of narrative warfare — how institutions, platforms, and state actors engineer stories, shape cultural identity, and compete for cognitive territory in ways the public rarely sees but constantly experiences.

We also break down the newly announced AI Genesis Mission — the executive order issued by President Trump to accelerate national AI deployment. Ketterson and I discuss what this move signals, how rapid integration of AI into government and industry will reshape human society and reshape the relationship between humans and machines. This is an advanced, practitioner-level conversation about power, culture, and the technologies now steering both.

Link to watch Part 1: AI Genesis Mission, Narrative Warfare with Cultural Intelligence Expert Scott Kesterson

Other posts you may have missed:

Sarah Westall is Not a Porn Star – Conversation w/ Stuart Brotman

Sarah Westall is Not a Porn Star – Conversation w/ Stuart Brotman

Sarah Westall
·
Dec 2
Read full story
Part 2: Do Near Death Experiences Provide a Glimpse into Reality? w/ Darius J Wright

Part 2: Do Near Death Experiences Provide a Glimpse into Reality? w/ Darius J Wright

Sarah Westall
·
Nov 26
Read full story
REPLAY: Peptide Revolution Webinar: Modern Must Haves for Regenerative Healing - Dr. Diane Kazer and Sarah Westall

REPLAY: Peptide Revolution Webinar: Modern Must Haves for Regenerative Healing - Dr. Diane Kazer and Sarah Westall

Sarah Westall and Diane Kazer
·
Nov 22
Read full story

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sarah Westall
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture