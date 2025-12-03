Part 2: AI Genesis Mission, Narrative Warfare with Cultural Intelligence Expert Scott Kesterson

Cultural intelligence strategist Scott Ketterson joins me for a high-level conversation about the information war reshaping modern society. Drawing on his background in cultural analysis, narrative design, and influence architecture, we explore how power now operates through perception, belief, and meaning. Together, we map out the mechanics of narrative warfare — how institutions, platforms, and state actors engineer stories, shape cultural identity, and compete for cognitive territory in ways the public rarely sees but constantly experiences.

We also break down the newly announced AI Genesis Mission — the executive order issued by President Trump to accelerate national AI deployment. Ketterson and I discuss what this move signals, how rapid integration of AI into government and industry will reshape human society and reshape the relationship between humans and machines. This is an advanced, practitioner-level conversation about power, culture, and the technologies now steering both.

Link to watch Part 1: AI Genesis Mission, Narrative Warfare with Cultural Intelligence Expert Scott Kesterson

Other posts you may have missed: