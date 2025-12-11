Insanity is on full display right now, which usually means something bigger is coming and the public is being distracted. But Patrick Byrne’s latest revelation is so outlandish that it borders on clown world.

In a recent interview with Emerald Robinson, Byrne openly admits — or claims — that he was working for the CIA and helped orchestrate the Russian collusion narrative against Trump. Yes, the same story that dominated major news networks for years.

You can hear him say it here:

If this doesn’t make you angry, it should. Who gave him the authority to do any of this? If what he’s describing is true, then he wasn’t just lying — he was participating in an operation that could be seen as treasonous, an effort designed to destabilize the country itself. And why is Emerald Robinson continuing to give this guy a platform? She’s not just interviewing him once; she’s releasing an entire collection of shows with him. Is it just for clicks? She’s airing his claims as if they’re truth. What does that say about her judgment?

By his own admission, he wasn’t to be trusted in the past — so why should anyone trust him now?

Demanding integrity shouldn’t feel like a radical act.

Also, the targeting of effective independent journalists is intensifying — especially in the EU, where the crackdown has become the most extreme in the Western world. One example of this escalating behavior is the recent threat directed at Johnny Vedmore:

I’ve found Johnny Vedmore to be authentic in the past, so I’m assuming he’s being authentic here as well. Going public is valid — it can sometimes be what keeps you safer.

Meanwhile, I’m actually trying to do real work and cover issues that matter. Look for my show airing tonight with political analyst Jon Justice on the billions — yes, billions — stolen through criminal Somali gang networks in Minnesota. And tomorrow night, my economic review with Martin Armstrong will include bombshell reporting on the EU, NATO, and the escalating push toward war.

Other posts you may have missed:

CDC Lawsuit, Genome Sequencing and Automated Medical Doctors w/ Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson: Attorney Leah Willson and Dr. Nick Wilson join the program to expose how the modern medical system is failing patients. We also discuss their landmark case against the CDC, which pushes for true patient consent and brings critical abuses to light.

Job Losses Hit the Millions, Real Estate Nightmare, Repo Markets, & more w/ Andy Schectman - Andy Schectman returns for another sharp and timely Friday Night Economic Review to break down the underreported economic realities that have shaped 2025. We dig into the millions of jobs already lost this year—levels now matching the 2020 pandemic collapse—and the additional million-plus layoffs projected for 2026. It’s a crisis unfolding in real time, yet one almost no one in mainstream media will acknowledge. Plus other underreported realities.

