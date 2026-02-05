I’ve been tied up with a few projects this week, so I haven’t published as much as usual — but I didn’t want you to miss this one. (I’ll be sharing more soon about what I’ve been working on.) With turbo cancers, microplastics, and everything else we’re dealing with, I find Kim Bright’s insights especially important right now.

I’ve shared a short clip from our interview, and if you’d like to watch the full conversation, the details are below.

Before that, here are two other shows you may have missed:

Title and Link: Patterns Researchers Can’t Ignore About Food and Cancer | Kim Bright

Kim Bright, expert nutritionist and founder of Brightcore, joins the program for a disturbing and eye-opening conversation about the dark realities behind the organ donation industry. Kim exposes how the system has gone completely off the rails — from multimillion-dollar pay-to-play schemes to documented cases of donors being used while still alive. The details she shares are as horrifying as they are undeniable.

We also dive into one of the most urgent hidden health threats of our time: microplastics. Kim explains how microplastics are accumulating in our bodies, the serious risks they pose, and — critically — what actually helps remove them. She reveals how kimchi and fermented foods can significantly reduce microplastics from the body, and why gut health is the frontline defense most people are ignoring.

But it doesn’t stop there. Kim breaks down the powerful, clinically supported benefits of kimchi, including its impact on blood pressure, cancer risk, inflammation, immune function, metabolic health, and overall longevity. This is not trendy wellness talk — it’s real, practical biology with real consequences.

This is one of the most important health conversations you’ll hear this year.

