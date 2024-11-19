Two of my recent shows discuss the very real planning of sabotage and insurrection by the extremists in the democratic party and elsewhere. After years of being told that Trump will be a Nazi dictator and that our democracy will end when he takes office, there is now a large brainwashed and motivated army ready to help sabotage from all angles.
Here are the details:
Title: Pentagon, High Level Gov Officials & their Foot Soldiers are Planning an Insurrection: Millie Weaver
Description: Millie Weaver joins the program to share her team’s undercover investigation inside the far left’s operation to take down the United States. The real insurrection is, and has been always, planned by the far left extremists wanting to take down the country and rebuild it as a communist/marxist country. She explains how this is true and what happened inside the operation over the past 4 years and what is being planned going forward. This is an eye opening account of the real insurrection that has been ongoing by the most radical marxists/extremists in the country.
Link: Pentagon, High Level Gov Officials & their Foot Soldiers are Planning an Insurrection: Millie Weaver
*
Title: Sabotage & Chaos Planned to Derail and Stop Progress of Trump Admin w/ Hodges & Preston
Description: Dave Hodges and Paul Preston join the program to discuss the planned sabotage against the current Trump administration. They both anticipate heavy lawfare and shenanigans, which they will explain. Paul Preston also shares his experience as a Super Intendant of a California school system and how the cartels have turned the CPS system into a lucrative business model at the expense of vulnerable children. This includes trafficking and using children to make significant funds through CPS.
Link: Sabotage & Chaos Planned to Derail and Stop Progress of Trump Admin w/ Hodges & Preston
*
Other shows/posts you may have missed:
Mind Control Experiments on Kids: Drug addicted, Depressed, Suicidal by Design
Biden Announces Long-Range Strikes for Ukraine—Have You Figured It Out Yet?
Who was Mary Magdalen? Remote Viewers may provide an Answer (paid post)
Why Psychics Cannot Predict the Lottery - Remote Viewers Explain (paid post)
Body Align’s Energy Wellness products support your natural balance and vitality. Our innovative solutions enhance well-being and protect against daily environmental stressors, empowering you to live your best life.
These make excellent Christmas gifts too! Learn more or buy now
Soon we will be taken over like the European nations. It’s not only geo-political but spiritual. Germany and other countries have been blind to the religious influence. Now their young students are being educated à la Muslim. The Greek genocide is not that far back in history. Closer to contemporary times one can examine what Brigitte Gabriel went through in Lebanon. Better yet review documentaries on the Russian people in Communist times and really compare it to the present country of Russia. As for the Ukraine…it has been used as were the countries that came to its aid. Many sacrificial lambs and the country through war has been overturned. But don’t worry… Blackrock will be rebuilding…(me being facetious).
I was not surprised that DT won the election, but I wonder what will follow now? I can't help but feel that planning is in progress to thwart any real change! There are those who are not about to let much needed change occur!
I am a TI living in the UK, our present "leader" Mr Starmer attempted to influence the American electorate to a degree by supporting KH! Troubling! Time will tell! But I can't help but feel that there is "a storm coming". I hope I am wrong!