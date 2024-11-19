Two of my recent shows discuss the very real planning of sabotage and insurrection by the extremists in the democratic party and elsewhere. After years of being told that Trump will be a Nazi dictator and that our democracy will end when he takes office, there is now a large brainwashed and motivated army ready to help sabotage from all angles.

Title: Pentagon, High Level Gov Officials & their Foot Soldiers are Planning an Insurrection: Millie Weaver

Description: Millie Weaver joins the program to share her team’s undercover investigation inside the far left’s operation to take down the United States. The real insurrection is, and has been always, planned by the far left extremists wanting to take down the country and rebuild it as a communist/marxist country. She explains how this is true and what happened inside the operation over the past 4 years and what is being planned going forward. This is an eye opening account of the real insurrection that has been ongoing by the most radical marxists/extremists in the country.

Link: Pentagon, High Level Gov Officials & their Foot Soldiers are Planning an Insurrection: Millie Weaver

Title: Sabotage & Chaos Planned to Derail and Stop Progress of Trump Admin w/ Hodges & Preston

Description: Dave Hodges and Paul Preston join the program to discuss the planned sabotage against the current Trump administration. They both anticipate heavy lawfare and shenanigans, which they will explain. Paul Preston also shares his experience as a Super Intendant of a California school system and how the cartels have turned the CPS system into a lucrative business model at the expense of vulnerable children. This includes trafficking and using children to make significant funds through CPS.

Link: Sabotage & Chaos Planned to Derail and Stop Progress of Trump Admin w/ Hodges & Preston

