Sign up for the FREE Deep Dive Peptide Seminar with Dr. Diane Kazer and Sarah Westall, airing Wednesday, June 10th at 4pm CT.
Live Q&A session — get your peptide questions answered live.
The full show is uploaded on Substack here, or watch on your favorite platform at the link below. Also now available on Apple podcasts on video and audio
Show Details:
Title and Link: Peptides, Fear & The Truth They Aren’t Telling You | Dr. Diane Kazer
Description: Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to discuss the rapidly evolving world of peptides and the major changes taking place in health policy and regulation. We also dive into the explosion of factually inaccurate information surrounding peptides and how fear-based narratives are leading many people to make poor health decisions.
This is an informative and important discussion on a topic that has the potential to help a lot of people better understand the future of health, wellness, and human performance.
Learn more about Dr. Diane’s Root Cause Reset at DianeKazer.com/SarahWestall
Some of the Peptides and Links mentioned during the show:
Help keep this show on air by supporting my affiliates at SarahWestall.com/shop
MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134
Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J
See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah:
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