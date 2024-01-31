For those who do not know who Reinette Senum is, you should. She is an American hero, although I doubt she sees that in herself. But she is. Why? She was the only politician in office in California who publicly stood up to the mandates, suffered the consequences and still has not stopped fighting.
As a 2 time mayor of Nevada California and then as a can…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.