Former Professor of media and culture, Professor Darrell Hamamoto, joins me to discuss the new alt media landscape. He calls the heavily supported personalities “Pop up Pundits”; essentially a mainstream takeover of the independent landscape funded by not so independent sources. The point of this discussion is to learn to identify propaganda disguised as independent news and analysis.

Link to the show…

Bio: Darrell Y. Hamamoto, PhD is a world-recognized authority on media and popular culture. He has published books on US television and cultural criticism during a career that concluded with over twenty years of tenured service with the University of California, Davis. Professor Hamamoto has been the recipient of a Rockefeller research fellowship at UCLA, Fulbright teaching award at the University of Hiroshima, Japan, and served as resident scholar at University of Ryuukyuus in Okinawa, Japan. His book SERVITORS OF EMPIRE (2014) has forced a provocative rethinking of Asian American history and politics that led to his forced retirement from the University of California. Professor Hamamoto is completing a monograph for students on new world order theory while he maintains a high profile beyond the corporatist media oligopoly. Chief among his amateur pursuits is recording pop experimentalist music in a studio equipped with an extensive array of pedal effects that free the mind from dig.

*

Other posts you may have missed: