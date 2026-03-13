Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Donna
6h

So proud of you! Sue the cr__p out of them!

1 reply by Sarah Westall
Jean-Baptiste Guillory
6h

Had a similar thing happen to me with LULU books. They changed the covers on my catalog of 50 books I published there and replaced it with S and M cartoons. They said it was a "migration error." I sued them and removed my work. This is a tactic to sully your reputation. This is an attempt to intimidate you I believe. Fight them and make them know that you are not to be trifled. Best to you in your action.

