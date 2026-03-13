Many of you know that I am suing Alphabet/Google and the federal government. As unbelievable as that sounds, I felt I had no choice. The government’s false claims and actions had already caused significant financial harm to my work, my reputation, and my ability to compete in the marketplace. The censorship, manipulation of discovery systems, and business displacement I experienced were already serious issues on their own. But when the situation escalated into outright defamation, it crossed a line that no reasonable person could ignore. At that point, I knew I had to sue.

I would have continued using YouTube and Google as a barely functioning, microscopic discovery engine — which, in reality, is what I’ve been forced to do anyway.

But somewhere inside Alphabet and the federal government, a group of people decided that censoring me wasn’t enough. Destroying my ability to earn a living and compete in the marketplace like my peers wasn’t enough. They chose instead to defame me in the most egregious ways imaginable. They could have simply planted media smears — which they have already been doing — but instead they filled the first page of Google search results with “Porn Star Confessions,” fake Sarah Westall channels with low view counts to make me appear irrelevant, obscure smear videos, and other vulgar content.

This was not just a mistake by Google. Fake channels uploading and monetizing my content remained online for almost a year while my own channel was banned. This was after I followed Google’s formal process to have the content removed. After exhausting the company’s internal procedures, I also sent three letters from my attorney. The content was only taken down after the final letter — the one that clearly stated, “We are suing you.”

The vulgar porn material was prominently displayed on the first page of Google search results for at least two weeks. We do not know how long it had been appearing before we identified it, but we do know it remained there for weeks after it was discovered — even after Google’s attorneys received my letters demanding that the fake and defamatory content be removed.

This obscene situation existed because Google’s SafeSearch — the system designed to filter explicit material — was somehow not deployed. After all, Google claims it does not want children seeing headlines like “Woman Aggressively Offers Head…” Yet filtering this type of content is not difficult.

At the same time, Google has no problem filtering other platforms. For example, Rumble videos are routinely suppressed in Google search results, which is one reason Rumble is currently in a lawsuit against Google. Yet in my case, those filters somehow disappeared.

Under those circumstances, any self-respecting person would be forced to sue.

Below is what appeared when people searched my name on Google. The following screenshots are taken directly from the first page of Google search results (which we also recorded on video).

Fake monetized Youtube Channels on Google search:

Fake monetized Youtube channels on Youtube:

Vulgar first page Google search results:

The first image speaks for itself. It’s disgusting, and there is absolutely no justification for that video appearing in a Google search for my name.

The other videos show actual porn stars discussing the porn industry — displayed directly alongside my name.

And it’s not a coincidence that these Rumble videos appeared while the hundreds of Rumble videos containing my own work did not. My content is filtered out because it is supposedly “dangerous,” while these videos are prominently displayed — all in the name of “safety.”

That’s the system we’re told to trust.

This is why I am suing.

If they can do this to me, they can do it to anyone. This case is about more than one person — it’s about stopping a system that can silence, smear, and financially destroy people without consequences.

I believe this kind of abuse should not be allowed to continue in a free society.

