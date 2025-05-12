Andy Schectman returns to the program to expose the global power shifts unfolding behind the scenes—shifts the vast majority of Americans remain dangerously unaware of. From the media to academia to elected officials, critical truths about the global economic realignment are being ignored or actively concealed. This conversation is part of our ongoing Friday night series, where we pull back the curtain on the forces reshaping the world—and how they will directly impact your future.
Watch or Listen to the Show: Power Moves Worldwide are Being Hidden from the American Public w/ Andy Schectman
Also more recent posts:
Two States Start County Criminal Investigations against Fauci and Friends w/ Attorney Rachel Rodriguez
How the Vatican Ruthlessly & Strategically Hides a History of Crime w/ Former Minister Kevin Annett
Follow me on various platforms:
Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall
Follow on Apple Podcasts:
Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall
Follow on Spotify:
Support my work by supporting my affiliates
You can see all of my affiliates here at SarahWestall.com/shop
Other great products:
Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
Buy Retatrutide – Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic – Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J – Use code “sarah” to save 10%
Maintain Muscle while losing weight – Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J – Use code “sarah” to save 10%
Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:
Sarah’s Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Great discussion. Have you seen or read this? How the Establishment Is Domesticating Populism https://www.compactmag.com/article/how-the-establishment-is-domesticating-populism/