The nocebo effect is powerful. Most people have never heard of it. But most have heard of its opposite, the placebo effect.

I asked GPT what the nocebo effect is in politics. Basically, how does one sabotage a movement or an agenda:

The nocebo effect in politics refers to the phenomenon where negative expectations or beliefs about political actions, policies, or leaders influence public attitudes and behaviors in detrimental ways, even if the actual outcomes of those actions or policies are neutral or positive. It stems from the psychological principle behind the nocebo effect in medicine, where people experience adverse outcomes due to negative expectations, regardless of the objective circumstances. Examples in Politics: Policy Announcements: If a political leader announces a new policy (e.g., a tax reform or healthcare measure), negative messaging from opponents can create widespread fear or skepticism. People might expect economic hardship or other negative outcomes, influencing public sentiment and possibly the policy's implementation, even if the policy itself is beneficial. Election Campaigns: During elections, candidates may focus on creating doubt or fear about their opponents’ plans. For instance, suggesting that a rival’s economic policy will "ruin the economy" can lead to nocebo-like effects, where voters develop anxiety or negative expectations that shape their political choices. Media Influence: Media outlets, especially partisan ones, can amplify nocebo effects by repeatedly framing issues in catastrophic terms. For example, constant predictions of societal collapse due to specific legislation or leadership styles can lead to public disillusionment and heightened polarization. Public Trust: When citizens harbor deep distrust in government institutions or political systems, their expectations for any government initiative might be so negative that they reject policies outright, regardless of the evidence of their effectiveness. Psychological Mechanisms: Confirmation Bias : People tend to focus on information that confirms their existing fears or beliefs, reinforcing the nocebo effect.

Groupthink and Polarization : Negative expectations can be magnified in group settings, especially in highly polarized environments.

Emotional Manipulation: Politicians and commentators often use fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) as tools to activate the nocebo effect. The nocebo effect in politics highlights the power of perception and messaging, showing how belief and expectation can shape political reality as much as tangible actions or events. Understanding this phenomenon is crucial for improving civic discourse and addressing misinformation.

The strong impact of the placebo effect has been well document in health. Most people have not heard of the nocebo effect in health, but its real.

My latest show Ian Mitchell and Philipp Von Holtzendorff-Fehling join me to discuss this and so much more. One of the more interesting topics we discuss is the fact that most quantum energy products do not work or are name “quantum” and are not. Its a sign of the current times.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Power of Nocebo and Placebo in Health & Politics. Quantum Energy Advancements w/ Ian and Philipp

Description: Ian Mitchell and Phillip Samor Von Holtzendorff-Fehling rejoin the program to discuss the incredible gains in the quantum energy work their team have accomplished. They share the recent placebo controlled studies and what it means. We also discuss the effects of Nocebo, the opposite of placebo. Nocebo can be found in health, politics and every day life with the same power as placebo and positive thinking can provide. Get ready for another mind expanding conversation with two scientists carving new trails.

Link: Power of Nocebo and Placebo in Health & Politics. Quantum Energy Advancements w/ Ian and Philipp

